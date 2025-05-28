VIP AUDIO 5/28 – Pro Wrestling Then and Now: Peteani & Mezzera look back at the initial WWF In Your House PPV including Bret vs. Hakushi, Bret vs. Lawler, Diesel vs. Sid, house giveaway, more (127 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor and “Raw Hits and Misses” author Jon Mezzera and Frank resume their journey reviewing 1995 WWF by breaking down the first In Your House PPV. Bret Hart faced Hakushi and later Jerry “The King” Lawler, which ultimately set up the Kiss My Foot match at King of the Ring. Diesel defends the WWF Championship against Sid. Many topics are discussed including this being the beginning of the more frequent WWF PPV cycle, was the heel & babyface ledger truly out of balance as most people think it was in 1995, garbage finishes in the main event on an initial offering of a new PPV, and more.

