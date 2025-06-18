Mick Foley’s friendship and mentorship with cerebral palsy awareness advocate chronicled in new book with forward by Foley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Mick Foley wrote a forward for a new memoir, “Mick & Me: The Unlikely Friendship of an Unbeatable Tag Team.” The press release characterizes Foley’s relationship with cerebral palsy awareness advocate Erin M. Kelly as Foley “(taking) center stage in a way fans have never seen before—as a mentor, confidant, and friend.”

Foley says: “Erin vaults over any lowered expectations – wheelchair and all – and shares with you her superpower of telling a great tale about a special bond of friendship.”

The press release details the book’s theme.

What began as a chance meeting at a minor league ballpark in Pennsylvania turned into a genuine, years-long friendship rooted in mutual respect, a love for storytelling, and an unspoken understanding of what it means to fight against the odds. … The book offers an honest and deeply human look at Foley beyond the ring – his values, generosity, and connection with fans – and an equally powerful portrait of Erin’s determination to find her voice in a world that often overlooks people with disabilities.

Foley is best known as a main event pro wrestler who part of the late territory era and then became a main eventer for WCW, ECW, and WWE. He also authored several books about his pro wrestling career and a children’s story.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “Wrestling Coast to Coast” with Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Actor and wrestling enthusiast David Arquette also contributed a quote, calling the memoir “a poetic expression of what’s important in life and the power of the human spirit and kindness.”

The book is now available on Amazon in ebook and paperback formats.