WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (8/1): Keller’s report on last Cena-Cody in-ring exchange before Summerslam, Priest vs. Aleister Black, Giulia vs. Zelina Vega rematch

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 25, 2025

CLEVELAND, OHIO AT ROCKET ARENA

AIRED ON ON USA NETWORK AND ON NETFLIX INTERNATIONALLY

Commentators: Michael Cole, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported as of earlier today 8,317 tickets had been distributed. The arena has a capacity of 19,500 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with a scene of Met Life Stadium, home of Summerslam, and then Newark, N.J. They showed wrestlers arriving as Joe Tessitore introduced the show.

-John Cena made his entrance. He got the glorious introduction from ring announcer Mark Nash. Cody Rhodes came out in his American Nightmare jacket rather than a suit. Cena said he told Cody he was exhausted and tried to get out of their Summerslam match, but he forced his signature onto the contract. He thanked him “because that was the boot in the ass that I needed.”

He said he’s forged a career out of hard work, honesty, and respect, but he now realizes that five months ago he flushed it all down the toilet “chased false glory when I bought into somebody’s idea to make shocking TV.” He said they did shock the world and the dust settled and the people who were supposed to be on his team left, “and they left me along, trying to pretend to be something I’m not.” He said he wants to leave WWE with the title belt. He held it up. He said after his last match, he wants to take it home with him. He said it’s not because he wants to ruin wrestling. He said he loves wrestling. He said he wants to take it home with him so after he’s gone, the fans don’t forget about him. Cody soaked this all up.

Cena said he felt he was acting so stupid, and the fans tried to tell him “I didn’t listen,” he said. He said Cody tried to tell him, but he didn’t listen. He said he did what a good friend should do, which is forcing him to force him into a fight. He got intense and told Cody and everyone to mark down Aug. 1 as the date John Cena came back to WWE. Fans chanted, “Cena! Cena!” He said he doesn’t know who leaves with the belt on Sunday, but he knows the winners will be each of the fans. “I’m finally over my own b.s.” he said. He assured Cody that he would see the best version of Cena “in a main event street fight with no rules that you wanted.” He told Cody, “If want some, come get some.” He added, “On Sunday the only platinum rapper showing up to whip your ass is me.” Fans stood and cheered and then chanted, “Cena! Cena!”

Cody took off his jacket and eyed Cena. He then asked for two beers. “Welcome back, John Cena,” he said. He handed Cena one of the beers. Joe Tessitore said, “This is incredible.” Tessitore said Cody is getting the Cena he wants. Tessitore said in 15 minutes it went from a cascade of boos to cheers and a standing ovation he received for two decades of hard work. Wade Barrett said at first, he thought it was another ruse, “but apparently not.” He said the real Cena is back and the mountain for Cody just got a hell of a lot steeper.

When they went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside, Barrett oddly shifted his stance and said he’s hesitant and wants to pump the brakes since Cena has tried every trick in the book in recent months.

(Keller’s Analysis: Is this the shower scene in “Dallas” when they erased a whole season? Or is this some silly swerve? He did seem slightly ominous when he said the street fight is what Cody wanted and everything goes. Barrett went from a believer to skeptical pretty suddenly there. That was odd. Did Cena just get bored being a heel or think it wasn’t working? Or, of course, is this a swerve? This will be a topic of debate the next 48 hours.)

-A clip aired of Logan Paul and a pal showing up at a Jelly Roll in-ring workout. Logan mocked Jelly Roll. Drew McIntyre hit Jelly Roll from behind and delivered a Claymore Kick.

They showed P.J. Bynre at ringside who is in "The Rainmaker

(1) GIULIA (w/Kiana James) vs. ZELINA VEGA – U.S. Title match

The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 2:30 with Guilia in control at ringside. [c/db]

Giulia landed a sitout Northern Lights Bomb for a near fall. Tessitore reacted like the kickout as a huge shock. Fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Zelina rolled up Guilia for a two count a minute later. She went on the attack and went for a top rope moonsault. Giulia lifted her knees. Giulia then lifted Zelina and landed a Northern Lights Bomb for the win.

WINNER: Giulia in 12:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Solo Sikoa and his crew backstage. She noted he’ll defend in the cage, and she said tonight the cage hangs above the ring. She said he requested that and asked why. He denied it was his idea. He said tonight is about sending a message in the Talla Tonga vs. Jimmy Uso match. He mocked Jacob Fatu’s “stupid saying.”

-Santos Escobar led Angel & Humbert to the ring with their AAA Tag Team Titles for an open challenge.

(Keller’s Analysis: Oh good, we is emulating one of the worst aspects of AEW, which is excessive titles in the show’s cannon.)

-Escobar said the AAA World Tag Team Titles are at stake.

(2) HUMBERTO CARILLO & ANGEL GARZA (w/Santos Escobar) vs. MR. IGUIANA & PSYCHO CLOWN – AAA Tag Team Title match

Barrett said Iguana and Clown are weirdos, but it’s a big match. Fans chanted “I-gua-na!” The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour. At 5:00, Iguana introduced his iguana puppet. He held it in his mouth like a dog with a stuffy toy as he scored a two count on Angel. When he did a flip dive over the top rope, Angel and Humberto caught him, and then they used him to block Clown’s dive through the ropes. Angel and Humberto double press slammed Iguana and Humberto scored a two count. Clown tagged in and landed a crossbody. Angel and Humbert landed their finisher on Clown for the win a minute later.

WINNERS: Angelo & Humberto in 7:00 to retain the AAA Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: The crowd ate it up. This does give off a different vibe than WWE usually presents, leaning into the Christmas and Halloween themed silly gimmick matches or even Chikara. That’s a choice WWE can make, and the crowd reaction could be seen as validating it.)

-Drew and Logan said they’d have something to say later in the ring. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-A video package hyped the tag team TLC match at Summerslam.

(3) DAMIAN PRIEST vs. ALEISTER BLACK

Priest made his entrance first. Then Black. The bell rang 8 minutes into the hour. After some early offense by Priest, Black landed a running flip dive onto Priest at ringside as they cut to an early break. [c]

Black landed a knee to Priest’s jaw for a two count. Barrett said he couldn’t believe Priest kicked out of that.

