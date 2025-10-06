WWE RAW RESULTS (10/6): Keller’s report on Perez vs. Valkyria, Lynch vs. Maxxine, plus Roman Reigns, C.M. Punk

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 6, 2025

DALLAS, TEX. AT AMERICAN AIRLINES ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON NETFLIX (WORLDWIDE)

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 10,719 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,433. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

Roman Reigns to kick off the show

CM Punk to return