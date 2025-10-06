VIP PODCAST 10/6 – Greg Parks Outloud! Has the Don Callis Family gotten too large? Addressing some of the social media complaints about Callis and The Family and whether they have validity (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter column. This week’s show looks at the recent additions to the Don Callis Family and whether the Callis Family has grown too large. Greg takes a look at some of the social media concerns about Callis and the Family and addresses them point by point.

