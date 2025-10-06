FREE PODCAST 10/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Foley and Flair’s notable verbal exchange, Hell in a Cell, TNA working around Hogan’s health issues, concussions (170 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Oct. 1 and 4, 2010.

On the Oct. 1, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks includes discussion with live callers the previous night’s TNA Impact – the good signs and the bad final 30 minute signs, Smackdown premiere tonight, Mick Foley and Ric Flair’s verbal exchange and the sad reality of the promo in the big picture, potential WWE PPV changes including going back to brand exclusivity, plus PPV discussion of which matches could be added to Hell in a Cell on Sunday, which young stars could be main-eventing WrestleMania in six months, and how TNA works around Hulk Hogan’s health issues for the Bound for Glory PPV six-man tag, concussion comparisons in WWE & NFL & MMA, and much more.

In the Aftershow, they break down the Hell in a Cell PPV and look at potential twists. In the VIP Aftershow, Caldwell is joined by Pat McNeill for the pre-recorded McNeill Mailbag with listener questions, plus discussion of the Mick Foley book mention on WWE’s website, and more.

On the Oct. 4, 2010 episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell take live phone calls leading up to WWE Raw, including instant reaction to Linda McMahon’s televised Senate debate on Monday night, the Hell in a Cell PPV on Sunday, expected fall-out on Monday’s Raw, how WWE can spark interest in Raw going forward, and more.

