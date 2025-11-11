Rebound after last week’s viewership dropped below 1 million, ten-week averages, comparisons to past two years – WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (11/7)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (11/7) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1,141,000 viewers, compared to 933,000 the prior week and the 1,147,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1,194,000.

Last week’s episode aired on Halloween in the United States, which affected viewership as many people go out that night.

One year ago this week, it drew 1,536,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 1,548,000.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2,195,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 2,164,000.

(Note: In the fall of 2025, Nielsen Media Research augmented their data gathering technique which has led to a change in how viewership is measured, and it in general has led to a drop in pro wrestling viewership, so year-over-year averages will reflect a great drop in viewership and interest in the product than reality since the numbers year over year were calculated differently.)

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.26 rating, compared to 0.20 and 0.29 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.31.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.47 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.46.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.57 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.58.

The announced matches and segments were…

Giulia vs. Chelsea Green – Women’s United States Championship match

Ilja Dragunov vs. TBA – WWE United States Championship Open Challenge

Rey Fenix vs. Talla Tonga

Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax

Cody Rhodes to appear

