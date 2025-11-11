NXT TV RESULTS (11/11): Wells’s live report on NXT including Ricky Saints vs. Trick Williams Last Man Standing, El Grande Americano vs. Jasper Troy, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

NOVEMBER 11, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber

-The show opened with a Veteran’s Day abbreviation video, evidently shown in the arena as the audience was chanting “USA” afterward.

-Ricky Saints and Trick Williams arrived separately. Vic put out there that Saints isn’t 100% thanks to the attacks by Williams last week.

-Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley entered with the rest of the Culling en tow. There was a “Tatum Tuesday” chant. She soaked it up, and then acknowledged that she has to start listening to her friends or she’ll have problems. She said Izzi Dame just has her best interest in mind. Dame said “Exactly, Tatum” and then said she had to stop making irrational decisions and giving shots to everyone who walks through the door. She talked herself into agreement, and then got excited and said “but spinning that wheel was really fun, right?” Dame said these fans would cheer for a fruit fly if it was in front of them. They went in circles about wanting to be a good champion and not wanting to give out free opportunities. As the segment ground to a complete halt, Fatal Influence entered on the ramp, all in trendy street clothes rather than their gear.

Jacy Jayne was relentlessly booed as she said she runs this place with or without a title. She egged Tatum on, saying the best way to prove it wasn’t a fluke, and to erase any doubt in her mind, she had to give her another shot. She agreed with Dame about not giving out titles to just anyone, but she deserves one. Dame said these were a lot of big words from someone who was so insignificant these days. Dame and Jayne argued as Paxley stood between them, torn. Paxley said she has to be smart and more selective. She turned to Dame and said “After New York!” She turned back to Jayne and said she’d give her one last shot next week on the second week of Gold Rush.

-Backstage, The Vanity Project talked with Ava. Evolve Champion Jackson Drake did the talking, saying it was great she finally noticed that he should be featured on Gold Rush. Ava said fans must be excited to see Sean Legacy take his championship. The Vanity Project left as Ethan Page and Chelsea Green were coming in. Page said to Drake “Yeah, she’s the worst,” referring to Ava. The upcoming match for the AAA mixed tag team championship was covered.

-El Grande Americano, flanked by Los Americanos, made his entrance ahead of the opening match. [c]

-A clip from a long-form John Cena interview aired, detailing how close he was to doing something else with his life before a friend said he had to give a real shot to wrestling.

-The Borne-Heights match from a couple of weeks ago, and its implications on the Heights-Briggs match later, was mentioned.

(1) EL GRANDE AMERICANO (c) (w/Los Americanos) vs. JASPER TROY – WWE Speed Championship match

The first match started 21 minutes in. Booker T put over Jasper Troy hard, reminding us all that he trained him during LFG. Troy blocked and then slammed EGA for a quick one count. Americano parried in a corner and got in a kick, then wriggled free from a fireman’s carry and hit a dropkick. PK by EGA for two. Troy got in some kicks and stomps just afterward. Troy absorbed some offense, booted EGA down and splashed him for two. Troy ran right into a kick by Americano, who then hit a springboard blockbuster. Troy bailed and EGA tried a tope suicida, and ate Troy’s forearm. With referee Jeremy Marcus distracted, Los Americanos tried to keep Troy from using his chain, and when he turned around, Los Americanos had the chain and they got ejected. One of them handed a foreign object to EGA, who got caught. As EGA protested, Troy hit the Black Hole Slam for the win and the title. Vic framed it as a shock, but the booking of the tournament and this match was pretty obvious from early on.

WINNER: Jasper Troy at 4:42.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nothing special here, as it’s still awkward for Ludwig Kaiser to wrestle like a luchador, and Troy has a long way to go. The company seems committed to promoting the first-ever winner of LFG, and a championship like this that allows him to win matches of a length he wouldn’t be asked to go past anyway is a good start. Still, he’s a work very early in progress)

-Thea Hail said Joe Hendry’s name, and he appeared. Hail thanked Hendry for the moment, and Hendry thanked her for inspiring him with the moment with the pies. They gassed each other up. If you have the time, seek out Hendry’s song about Ethan Page and Chelsea Green set to the tune of American Pie, with the signature line “The day Chelsea got pied.” [c]

-Ava and Sean Legacy exchanged pleasantries. Zaria and Sol Ruca entered as he was about to leave, and Legacy said he hoped rehab was going well. Ruca announced that she was cleared, and she wanted a match with Blake Monroe next week. Zaria and Ava tried to slow her down and get her to wait until she was 100%, but she wasn’t having it, and Ava made the match while saying Ruca had to acknowledge the risk.

(2) THEA HAIL (w/Joe Hendry) vs. ALBA FYRE (w/Chelsea Green & Ethan Page)

Fyre dominated the early going and she grounded Hail, then saluted and kicked the soft underarm. Hail got a quick rollup for one, and Fyre did the same. Hail tried to snap on the Fujiwara armbar but Fyre wriggled free. Hail fired up and threw rights and lefts, then tried an arm lock, but had to break free and run the ropes. After a series of reversals, Hail hit an arm drag that sent Fyre outside. Hail followed, and Chelsea Green got in Hail’s face long enough for Fyre to hit a tope suicida. All five talents jawed as the match went to split-screen. [c]

Hail fought back into it with punches and kicks from underneath. Scoop slam by Hail. Hail wanted a springboard senton, but Fyre moved. Fyre missed a move and Hail again went for the armbar, but Fyre fought it off immediately and hit a tornado DDT for two. Inside cradly by Hail for two. Michinoku Driver by Hail got two. I was going to remark at how cool it is to see someone as small as Hail hit it, but Taka himself is a really small guy too, so never mind. Hail finally managed to snap on the armbar, but Ethan Page hopped up on the apron to boos. Hendry pasted Page, and then Green swung with a slap and Hendry ducked, and Page ate that too. The stage was set for Fyre to cheat to win, but Hail reversed and picked up the victory.

WINNER: Thea Hail at 9:50.

(Wells’s Analysis: Good stuff here as Fyre is as silky-smooth as ever and Hail is picking up where she left off before extended time either off TV or in the background. I don’t see Hendry and Hail winning, though Hendry especially could use it, as he’s gotten his share of storylines in WWE but has lost at the end of almost all of them)

-Tatum Paxley was in a trainer’s room where Ricky Saints was nursing his rib injury. He tried to give her sage advice, saying she has to be who she wants to be and shut out the noise. The untrusting Culling showed up and dragged her away, with Paxley saying all the while that she had to tell something to Saints that he needed to know. She never got the chance. After they were gone, Saints said “She’s a little weird, but I like it.” [c]

-In a bizarre pre-recorded segment (because a live one would be impossible), a more dark and doubting version of Blake Monroe interviewed the prim & proper true version. If it was impeccably written, it might have been at home in a David Lynch project. The dark version poked at the real version’s self-doubt, but said she had to be aggressive and she wanted to be a part of this match, while the real version wasn’t so sure she wanted to be that kind of champion. Someone in the company really likes the idea of multiple personalities. In the end, the real version convinced herself this was a good idea, dropping a nice line about how a spotlight doesn’t work without darkness.

-Je’Von Evans was on the phone with Leon Slater and he reminded the viewers about his spot in John Cena’s Last Time is Now tournament, where he’ll get the chance to do what he does best (a big vs. small against Gunther, where he’ll lose but gain a lot, I suspect. I’m on record saying that Oba Femi will win the tournament and the US Championship, and will retire Cena). [c]