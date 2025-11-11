FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Radican preview AEW Blood & Guts, create ROH Mt. Rushmore, John Cena’s final month, Full Gear, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

They discuss these topics:

AEW Blood & Guts preview

The future of The Death Riders

AEW Full Gear build so far

Disappointment with Samoa Joe’s heel promos so far

Triple H’s weird intro for John Cena on Raw

The home stretch of John Cena’s wrestling career including the Dom angle

WWE War Games build

Nikki Bella’s cliched turn

Who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of ROH

Other topics on A.J. Styles, C.M. Punk, Iyo Sky and Asuka, Drew McIntyre, more

