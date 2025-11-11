FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Radican preview AEW Blood & Guts, create ROH Mt. Rushmore, John Cena’s final month, Full Gear, more (114 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Sean Radican. They discuss these topics:
- AEW Blood & Guts preview
- The future of The Death Riders
- AEW Full Gear build so far
- Disappointment with Samoa Joe’s heel promos so far
- Triple H’s weird intro for John Cena on Raw
- The home stretch of John Cena’s wrestling career including the Dom angle
- WWE War Games build
- Nikki Bella’s cliched turn
- Who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of ROH
- Other topics on A.J. Styles, C.M. Punk, Iyo Sky and Asuka, Drew McIntyre, more
