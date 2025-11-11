News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Radican preview AEW Blood & Guts, create ROH Mt. Rushmore, John Cena’s final month, Full Gear, more (114 min.)

November 11, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with PWTorch’s Sean Radican. They discuss these topics:

  • AEW Blood & Guts preview
  • The future of The Death Riders
  • AEW Full Gear build so far
  • Disappointment with Samoa Joe’s heel promos so far
  • Triple H’s weird intro for John Cena on Raw
  • The home stretch of John Cena’s wrestling career including the Dom angle
  • WWE War Games build
  • Nikki Bella’s cliched turn
  • Who belongs on the Mt. Rushmore of ROH
  • Other topics on A.J. Styles, C.M. Punk, Iyo Sky and Asuka, Drew McIntyre, more

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025