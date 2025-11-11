VIP PODCAST 11/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is AI writing WWE TV, comparing Blood & Guts vs. War Games, Levesque’s introduction of Cena, Dom-Cena, Okada-Tanahashi, PWI Women’s 250 (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Two new non-wrestling TV shows Rich recommends

Is AI actually writing bad hack WWE angles and stories or is it just bad human booking?

The head-handed Joe Tessitore announcing emphasizing the Nikki Bella-Stephanie Vaquer friendship and why it’s insulting to fans and ultimate backfires

Comparing the build for Blood & Guts in AEW and War Games in WWE

John Cena and Dominick Mysterio

Paul Levesque’s opening speech and how he just tells on himself and all his hang ups and insecurities and passive-aggressiveness

Kazuchika Okada and not Shinsuke Nakamura for Tanahashi’s last match

Analysis of the PWI 250 for Women

Chris Jericho’s selfie of his suddenly thin and cut physique as his contract comes to an end

Hank & Tank win tag titles

Cody Rhodes and “The American Nightmare” lawsuit and a look at other pro wrestling trademark lawsuits over the decades

