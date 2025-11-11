News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 11/11 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Is AI writing WWE TV, comparing Blood & Guts vs. War Games, Levesque’s introduction of Cena, Dom-Cena, Okada-Tanahashi, PWI Women’s 250 (85 min.)

November 11, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Two new non-wrestling TV shows Rich recommends
  • Is AI actually writing bad hack WWE angles and stories or is it just bad human booking?
  • The head-handed Joe Tessitore announcing emphasizing the Nikki Bella-Stephanie Vaquer friendship and why it’s insulting to fans and ultimate backfires
  • Comparing the build for Blood & Guts in AEW and War Games in WWE
  • John Cena and Dominick Mysterio
  • Paul Levesque’s opening speech and how he just tells on himself and all his hang ups and insecurities and passive-aggressiveness
  • Kazuchika Okada and not Shinsuke Nakamura for Tanahashi’s last match
  • Analysis of the PWI 250 for Women
  • Chris Jericho’s selfie of his suddenly thin and cut physique as his contract comes to an end
  • Hank & Tank win tag titles
  • Cody Rhodes and “The American Nightmare” lawsuit and a look at other pro wrestling trademark lawsuits over the decades

