FREE PODCAST 11/11 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (11-9-2020) Orton-Drew rematch announced with Survivor Series ramifications, 24/7 rapid title changes, callers, emails (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (11-9-2020), Wade Keller was joined by Tom Stoup, cohost of the PWTorch Dailycast’s “PWT Talks NXT” and “NXT Eight Years Back” podcast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked about the latest Survivor Series developments including another qualifying match, Team Raw trying to get along by fighting each other, big matches announced for next week’s Raw with Survivor Series ramifications, Lana goes through a table once again, the 24/7 Title sets record for title changes in one segment, Space Force, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com