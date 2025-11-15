AEW COLLISION RESULTS (11/15): Kyle Fletcher vs. Scorpio Sky for the TNT title, Briscoe vs. Davis, Eight-Man Tag Main Event, plus Toni Storm, Alex Windsor & Riho, Moxley on Commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION REPORT

NOVEMBER 15, 2025

ERIE, PA. AT ERIE INSURANCE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBOMAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nigel McGuiness & Tony Schiavone & Matt Menard

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 909 tickets had been distributed while arena was set up for 2,819. However, these numbers hadn’t been updated since 10-28, so the final attendance was likely higher.

[HOUR ONE]

-Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show as the camera panned across the crowd. The cut to graphics hyping the night’s upcoming matches before throwing to a video.

-A video running down the results of Wednesday’s Blood and Guts matches, focusing first one the women’s and then transferring to the men’s. It was violent.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Wheeler Yuta & Daniel Garcia & Pac) vs. JEY LETHAL & ADAM PRIEST & “DYNAMITE KID” TOMMY BILLINGTON

-The Death Riders’ music played as Yuta, bathed in red light, walked through the backstage area. He was met by Garcia before they came across Pac sitting in a chair. The group made their way through the crowd before Garcia got in Menard’s face at the commentary desk. Garcia slapped Menard’s headset off, precipitating a brawl between Garcia and Menard, until Pac and Yuta dragged Garcia off.

Jay Lethal’s music played and brought out Lethal himself along with Adam Priest and Tommy Billington. Moxley and Marina appeared at ringside and Moxley took Menard’s place at the announce desk. The bell rang six minutes into the hour as Priest, Billington and Lethal attacked the distracted Death Riders.

The teams returned to their corners as Priest punched away at Garcia in the corner. Priest hit a dropkick before Garcia crawled to make a tag to Pac. Lethal tagged in and caught Pac with a hiptoss into a cartwheel and low dropkick. Lethal made the cover, but Pac kicked out at one. Pac landed a knee to the midsection and made the tag to Yuta.

Yuta ran into an armdrag from Lethal. Billington tagged in and he and Lethal dropped Yuta with a double back elbow. Garcia entered on a blind tag and dropped Billington with a clothesline. Billington countered a suplex attempt and landed one of his own. Priest tagged in and hit Garcia with a tandem back suplex.

Priest landed a chop in the corner followed by a snap suplex into a pin for a two count. Moxley discussed Menard on commentary, saying “your mouth can get you in trouble” before chastising him for bringing negativity.

Priest and Billington dropped Garcia with a double shoulder block. Yuta entered, knocked Priest out of the ring, but then ate a jumping knee from Billington. Billington and Yuta ran the ropes perpendicular to each other for a moment, missing each other in the center, until Garcia dropped down and Billington leapt over him, but crashed to ringside as Yuta pulled down the top rope. Pac rammed Billington’s face into the apron as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Pac stomped on Billington in the ring. Yuta entered and set up for a suplex, but Billington blocked it. Yuta bit at his face and forced him into the corner. Yuta, Garcia, and Pac hit Billington in the corner with running attacks nonstop, probably twelve times before Pac stuck him with a tombstone piledriver. Pac made the cover, but Lethal and Priest made the save.

Yuta set Billington up onto the top rope and went for a superplex, but Billington blocked it and headbutted Yuta repeatedly, knocking him back to the mat. Billington hit Yuta with a missile dropkick, leaving both men down. Billington crawled for the tag, but Garcia ran into the ring and knocked Lethal and Priest off of the apron. Billington caught Garcia with a crossbody against the ropes and both men rolled to ringside.

Lethal and Pac tagged in and Lethal took Pac and Yuta down with a pair of dragon screws. Lethal caught Yuta with the Lethal combination backbreaker and flatliner and then locked Pac into a figure four. Pac struggled against the hold until Gacia broke it up. Priest tossed Garcia out of the ring and Pac hit him with a pump kick.

Lethal set up for the Lethal Injection on Pac, but Pac dodged and pushed Priest into the way, so Lethal nailed Priest with the Lethal Injection. Pac followed up with a rollup. Lethal kicked out at two, but Pac transitioned directly into The Brutalizer. Lethal struggled but submitted.

WINNERS: The Death Riders in 12:00

-After the match, Pac took the microphone and called out Darby Allin, even though he wasn’t in the building. Pac said what he did to Darby at Blood and Guts was “bloody beautiful.” Pac said watching Darby burn was the greatest thing he’s ever done. Pac said if Darby was still alive, he would likely be out for revenge. Pac said it’s no skin off his ball sack (is that a saying?). Pac said anytime, anywhere, but then said Full Gear would be the best spot. The Death Riders all stop by Moxley at desk before he decided he’s going to stay out on commentary.

(White’s Take: A good opener, but nothing amazing. Pac looked like a full-blown beast and gave an intense promo afterwards, while Moxley sounded pretty relaxed on commentary. Interesting development for the Death Riders, hinting at Pac possibly stepping up in the group.)

-Lexy Nair was backstage with Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher. Fletcher said he’s sick of talking about Mark Briscoe, and promised to put him in his place for good at Full Gear. Davis told “chicken man Briscoe” that he’s not even going to make it to Full Gear, ‘cause his word of the night is “dinner.” Davis then screamed and walked off. Fletcher said the roll that he is on stops for nobody. [c]

-They returned from commercial, backstage with Lexi, asking Mina and Toni Storm about Blood and Guts. Toni said that they made her watch a massacre. She said they can do what they like to her, as she lives and dies every day. But when you mess with the girl that brings color to a world that is black and white, you gain admission to a horror show. She said anytime, any place, and “don’t ask God for mercy; he’s a big fan of our work.”

(White’s Take: Toni Storm is out for revenge. Even when she’s deadly serious, she’s still hilarious.)

(2) MARK BRISCOE vs. MARK DAVIS

Briscoe’s music played and he came to the ring with an abundance of energy. Mark Davis doesn’t have music, as he entered to Don Callis’ singular brown note. Briscoe met Davis on the ramp and they went to brawling. Davis rammed Briscoe into the barricade before rolling him into the ring.

The bell rang 29 minutes into the hour to actually start the match as Briscoe knocked Davis off of the apron and followed up with a dropkick through the ropes. Briscoe followed up with a blockbuster from the ring apron onto the floor. Briscoe dropped Davis with a low dropkick on the outside before returning to the apron. He gave the “bang bang” hand gesture before jumping into a big forearm from Davis.

Davis lifted Briscoe up and slammed him down onto the apron. Davis threw Briscoe onto a steel chair leaning against the barricade and then rolled him back into the ring. Davis choke Briscoe on middle rope before hitting a pair of hard chops.

Briscoe came back with a bit of redneck kung fu. Briscoe climbed onto the top rope, but Davis met him up there with a. flurry of punches. Davis climbed up to the top rope with him and delivered a big superplex. Davis made the cover, but Briscoe kicked out at two. Schiavone noted that Davis hadn’t been pinned on Collision and Moxley questioned those stats as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, Briscoe struggled out of an abdominal stretch and attempted a hip toss, but Davis dropped him with a lariat. Davis lifted Briscoe up by the wrist and dropped him with a big chop. He hit a second one, but the third and fourth seemed to fire Briscoe up. The fifth even more so, until Briscoe ducked the sixth and came back with a flurry of chops of his own.

Briscoe hit the ropes and dodged a few shots before hitting a shoulder block followed by a flying forearm that brought Davis down. They traded loud chops in the center of the ring. Briscoe seemed to get the better of it. Briscoe landed a jumping gamengiri and rollup for a two count.

Briscoe hit a low kick to the face and then drilled Davis with a fisherman’s buster. Briscoe climbed to the top rope and went for the Froggy ‘Bo, but Davis got his knees up. Davis hit the ropes and blasted Briscoe with a running lariat. Moxley said if Briscoe had any teeth left they’d be in the thirtieth row now. Davis made the cover, but Briscoe kicked out at two.

Briscoe retreated to ringside, sitting on a chair at ringside. Davis followed him and plowed into him, checking him into the barricade. Davis rolled Briscoe into the ring and then tossed a few chairs into the ring. Shockingly, Briscoe set up on of the chairs and nailed Davis with a flipping dive over the ropes.

Briscoe quickly rolled Davis back into the ring and climbed the turnbuckle. Briscoe leapt, but Davis rolled out of the way. Briscoe charged him, but Davis lifted him up and dropped Briscoe crotch-first across the top rope.

Davis climbed onto the top rope for something, but Briscoe got out of his predicament and swept Davis’ feet out from under him. He landed on the turnbuckle and tumbled to the mat. Briscoe climbed back to the top rope and this time connected with the Froggy ‘Bo. Briscoe hooked the leg and got the win.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 12:00

(White’s Take: Solid match, and I was relived we didn’t get any “let’s go Mark” chants. The winner was never in doubt, but it was an enjoyable, hard-hitting affair that gives Briscoe a bit of momentum heading towards Full gear.)

-Christopher Daniels was telling Scorpio Sky that is was time to regain the gold. Scorpio said it’s been 1200 days since he lost the title, but he thinks everyday about getting it back. Scorpio said Fletcher is as good as he thinks he is, but “defeat comes for us all.” He snapped his fingers, and the screen went black. [c]

-They returned from commercial as there was a report of something happening backstage. A camera man caught up with Josh Alexander had some random guy in an ankle lock. He called out Kenny Omega, mocking Kota Ibushi and saying it’s fun for him. Alexander knocked the random guy to the ground, and it turned out to be the miraculously-still-employed Michael Nakazawa.

-MxMTV made their way to the ring, led by Taya Valkyrie in an insane, giant, rubber, spiky hat. Moxley said he likes these guys. Mansoor asked everyone to shut up, before announcing the casting call.

(3) TAYA VALKYRIE (w/Johnny TV & Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs. TAY MELO

Presumably the graphics team already knew who was accepting the challenge, as the chyron for read “Taya Valkyrie with MxXTV” when they entered. Arkady Aura announced it as a singles match as Tay Melo made her way to the ring.

The bell rang 49 minutes into the hour, and Tay immediately hit Valkyrie and her giant hat with a pump kick. Tay hit a flurry of forearms in the corner. Valkyrie dodged Tay in the corner and set her up in the ropes. Valkyrie landed a kick to the back and then a running, sliding German suplex on Tay.

Valkyrie stopped to make out with Johnny, allowing Tay to toss Valkyrie into the steel steps. MxMTV helped Valkyrie to her feet as Tay slid into the ring and climbed to the top rope. Tay hit a flipping splash from the top rope onto Johnny and Mansoor, while Valkyrie and Madden escaped.

Tay hit a pump kick on Madden and then delivered one to Valkyrie as well. Tay rolled Valkyrie into the ring and then lifted her into position for a Gory bomb, before she spun her off into a knee strike (that’s a Tay-K-O, if memory serves). Tay made to the cover and got the victory.

WINNER: Tay Melo in 3:00

-Moxley said that was “cute” as Marina Shafir slid into the ring behind Tay and hit her with a kick to the back. Marina took Tay down with a Judo throw and then locked Tay into the Mother’s Milk submission, which Moxley described as a “smothering choke” before saying that people have paid to be put in the hold. Toni Storm’s music played and she sprinted down the aisle, stopping briefly to blast Taya Valkyrie before rolling into the ring and nailing Shafir with a dropkick. Toni planted Marina with the Storm Zero and posed as Moxley said he likes Toni, ‘cause she’s got balls.

-They threw to a video running down the Falls Count Anywhere match between Hangman Page and Powerhouse Hobbs from Blood and Guts, and the ensuing encounter with Samoa Joe leading to their cage match at Full Gear.

(4) KYLE FLETCHER vs. SCORPIO SKY (w/Christopher Daniels) – TNT Championship match

Scorpio Sky’s music played, and Dante Martin excitedly jumped out onto the stage. Scorpio met him out there with Darius and Christopher Daniels. Dante and Darius went to the back and Scorpio proceeded to the ring with Daniels. Fletcher’s music played and he made his way to the ring by himself.

The bell rang to start the match 58 minutes into the first hour. Scorpio offered a handshake, but Fletcher just mocked him and kicked his hand away. They locked up and Fletcher forced Scorpio into the corner. The ref broke it up and the returned to the center of the ring.

Scorpio locked in a wristlock, but Fletcher countered it an executed an armbreaker before bringing Scorpio to the mat with an armlock. Scorpio forced Fletcher into the corner and the referee broke it up. Fletcher rolled to ringside and told Daniels to back off.

[HOUR TWO]

Meanwhile, in the ring, Scorpio tried on Fletcher’s pink jacket and mocked him. Fletcher slid into the ring where Scorpio took him to the mat and grabbed an armlock. Fletcher got to his feet and shoved him back into the corner. Fletcher charged Scorpio in the corner and Scorpio went up and over Fletcher to dodge, but seemingly tweaked his ankle as he landed. Fletcher tried to immediately take advantage, but the ref backed him off to check on Scorpio.

Scorpio suddenly caught Fletcher with a roll-up for a two count, having apparently feigned the ankle injury. They traded forearms in the center of the ring until Fletcher hit a combination that dropped Scorpio to his knees. Fletcher hit the ropes but ran into a flying back elbow from Scorpio. Fletcher rolled to ringside and Scorpio followed.

Scorpio landed a few punches on the outside, but Fletcher decked a punch and then dropped Scorpio onto the apron. Daniels tried to cheer Scorpio on, but Fletcher hit him with a running boot. Scorpio fired up, hit Fletcher with some punches and whipped him into the ring steps as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Scorpio struggled in a grounded headlock. Scorpio got to his feet, but Fletcher hit a knee to the midsection. Fletcher landed a pair of boots to the face, but Scorpio shook them off. Fletcher hit a flurry of forearms, but Scorpio got to his feet and hit a combination of his own. Scorpio pushed Fletcher into the corner and hit a flurry of punches.

Scorpio bit at Fletcher’s forehead before clotheslining him over the top rope to the floor. Scorpio jumped over the top rope, but Fletcher sidestepped up. Fletcher went for a powerbomb onto the apron, but Scorpio escaped, laned on the apron and then leapt off, taking Fletcher down with a hurricanrana to the floor.

Fletcher struggled to his feet as Scorpio slid into the ring, hit the opposite ropes, and nailed Fletcher with a flipping dive to the outside. Back in the ring, Scorpio planted Fletcher with the Sky High sitout spinebuster into a pin, but Fletcher kicked out at two. Scorpio got Fletcher on his shoulders for a TKO, but Fletcher slipped out and nailed a half and half suplex.

Fletcher hit his running kick in the corner and went for the brainbuster on Scorpio, but Scorpio blocked it. Scorpio bit Fletcher’s hand before taking him down with a dragon screw. Fletcher rolled to the apron, where he dodged Scorpio and pulled him out onto the apron with him. Fletcher set up for a brainbuster, but Scorpio slipped out, into the ring, and caught Fletcher with a guillotine across the top rope. Scorpio used the top rope to slingshot onto the apron, catching Fletcher with a cutter onto the apron.

Scorpio climbed to the middle rope as Fletcher stumbled to his feet in the ring. Scorpio leapt off and caught Fletcher with a flying DDT that spiked him. Fletcher came back with a running boot, but Scorpio managed to lock in a single leg crab. Fletcher made his to the rope to break the hold.

Scorpio charged Fletcher in the corner, but Fletcher caught him with a thrust kick. Fletcher drilled Scorpio with a Michinoku driver into a pin for a two count. Fletcher wasted no time, nailing Scorpio with a running kick in the corner straight into the sheer drop brainbuster. Fletcher hooked the leg and got the three-count.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 15:00

(White’s Take: The “good match with an obvious winner” horse has been beaten death, but Collision continues to bludgeon the corpse. Fletcher’s match with Briscoe is already scheduled with a stipulation, so there was no world where Scorpio Sky had any chance. Still, an entertaining back and forth match that made Scorpio look good while giving Fletcher a solid win.)

-After the match, Mark Davis slid into the ring and continued to be Scorpio down. Top Flight and Mark Briscoe hit the ring to break it up. Davis and Fletcher escaped, talking trash on their way up the ramp. Briscoe grabbed a microphone and said he wouldn’t be stopped. He said Mark Davis didn’t slow him down, in fact, he whooped his big, burly ass. Briscoe told Fletcher to shine up his TNT title belt while he’s shining Don’s bald head, ‘cause the belt is coming home with him. Fletcher responded, saying he had nothing to do with the attack on Wednesday. Fletcher noted that his victory was his eighth successful defense, and by beating Briscoe at Full Gear he would break the record for most defenses of the TNT championship. Fletcher said there’s a spot waiting for him in the family, and he’ll have no choice but to say his full name.

-Bowens and Caster were backstage, saying $200,000 isn’t worth it to have to tag together at the Tailgate Brawl. But since they’re being forced, they’ll take the money. Juice Robinson said he and Austin were going to win the match and invest the money in a tax-deferred 401k, ‘cause they play for keeps. Bryan Keith said $200,000 is a big bounty, while Big Bill said it’s nothing to sneeze at. The Outrunners said they have “size to win the prize.” [c]

-They went to a “by the numbers” video on Mercedes Mone and Kris Statlander, narrated by Renee. They noted her 23 TBS title defenses, 12 belts, from nine countries, and one loss to Toni Storm. They highlighted Statlander’s 63-day title reign and being the woman with the most wins in AEW history.

(5) ALEX WINDSOR & RIHO vs. HYAN & MAYA WORLD

“Windsor” echoed through the arena as Alex Windsor stepped out. Riho’s music played to bring her out and the pair made their way to the ring, without a cringe-inducing portmanteau for a team name. Hyan and Maya World, were already waiting in the ring.

The bell rang to start with match with Riho and Hyan circling each other 25 minutes into the second hour. Hyan and Riho traded pin attempts before Riho hit a shotgun dropkick followed by a running knee in the corner. Riho went for a second one, but Hyan caught her and lifted onto her shoulders. Riho escaped into a roll up, but Hyan kicked out and then delivered a boot to Riho’s face.

Maya tagged in and connected with a single leg dropkick that knocked Riho back into her own corner. Windsor tagged in and landed a combination of punches. Maya went for a hurricanrana, but Windsor countered it into a sharpshooter attempt. Maya kicked her way out of it and Riho made a blind tag. Riho hit Maya with a running dropkick, that sent her tumbling over the grounded Windsor.

Windsor helped Riho up into a headscissor on Maya. Hyan entered the ring and Windsor met her with strikes, forcing her into the corner where Riho hit her with an assisted running dropkick. Riho ran, jumped off of Windsor’s back and hit Maya with a flying forearm.

Windsor hit a flipping dive off of the apron onto Hyan and Maya at ringside. Windsor then held them in place as Riho climbed to the top rope. Riho flew off and hit Maya and Hyan with a flying crossbody to the floor as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Riho struggled to her feet out of a headlock from Maya. Maya set up for a suplex, but Riho escaped and stumbled back into her corner where Windsor tagged in. Windsor dropped Maya with back-to-back shoulder blocks and a clothesline in the corner followed by a flying clothesline.

Windsor got Maya onto her shoulders, but Maya escaped before running into a weak blue thunder bomb. Windsor held on for the pin, but Hyan broke it up. Riho tagged in and hit a double stomp on Hyan followed by pump kick from Windsor.

Maya shoved Windsor into Riho before delivering a German suplex on Windsor. Riho tried a German suplex on Maya but couldn’t quite get her up. Riho adjusted and landed a snap half and half suplex instead. Riho set up for a crucifix on Maya as Windsor hit her with a simultaneous lariat (thus completing the crucifix driver). Riho held on for the pin and got the win.

WINNERS: Alex Windsor & Riho in 7:00

(White’s Take: Basically, a squash match stretched across a commercial break. Although, you have to wonder if Hyan and Maya World getting seven minutes is a direct result of the Nixon Newell and Miranda Alize drama that dominated a weak news cycle in the wrestling world over the past week.)

-As Windsor and Riho exited the ring, Toni Storm appeared on the screen with Mina. Toni congratulated them, but said they consider them wonderful athletes and nonsexual friends, so it’ll be nothing personal when they “rip of their heads and shit down their necks.” Toni said they’re on a rocky road to revenge and nobody can stop them.

-They threw to a video of Kyle O’Reilly and his teammates after Blood and Guts, all still covered in blood. Kyle noted how he’d been beaten by Moxley three years ago and lost the next two years of his career. O’Reilly said Moxley is a shark, but he tapped him out. O’Reilly signed off saying anytime, anywhere.

(White’s Take: Interesting content from Kyle here, as I was unaware that his previous match with Moxley had cost him two years of his career. Seems like they would’ve wanted to lean into that during the recent matches between Kyle and Mox, particularly the very recent, ultra-violent match where Kyle finally got Moxley to tap out.)

-Back in the arena, Schiavone asked Moxley if he wanted to respond to any of that, as a small portion of the fans chanted “you tapped out.” Moxley didn’t answer. Instead, he took off his headset and grabbed a microphone. Moxley said Kyle and his team had the night of their lives, but they’re nothing like him or his team. Moxley went on to call out Kyle and The Conglomeration, telling them anytime, any place, any match. Moxley said something to Schiavone before leaving through the crowd as they continued to chant “you tapped out.” [c]

-Tay Melo was backstage with Lexi who congratulated her on her victory. Tay told Toni she respected her, but doesn’t need her help and is still coming for the tag titles. She went on to address Marina Shafir, saying she was “the solution” to Shafir’s “problem.”

(6) LFI (Sammy Guevara & Rush) & FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler w/Stokely) vs. JUICE ROBINSON & JETSPEED (“The Jet” Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey) & BANDIDO

Sammy Guevara and Rush entered first. Sammy was a sporting a moustache which added to his already unmatched face-punchability. FTR entered next, accompanied by Stokely. They threw to a video of Dax and Cash attacking Ricky Steamboat on Dynamite, and the save from Brodido. Juice Robinson made his entrance, followed by JetSpeed, and finally Bandido. Bandido and Juice bonded over their love of finger guns on their way down the aisle.

Dax and Bandido started the match as the bell rang 46 minutes into the second hour. Dax forced Bandido into the corner and then landed a cheap shot as the ref broke them up. Dax hit a snap suplex and a leg drop before making the cover for a one count. Cash tagged in and slammed Bandido into the corner and gave him a chop.

Bandido caught Cash with a back elbow followed by crossbody. Bandido hita. Kick to the gut followed by a thrust kick and then tagged in Bailey. Bailey hit his repeated side kicks capped off with a roundhouse. Cash caught Bailey on a leapfrog attempt and planted him with a powerslam.

Sammy tagged in and went to the top rope, and posed before nonchalantly hopping down and kicking Bailey in the head. Bailey came back with a chop as Sammy posed. Knight tagged in and he and Bailey hit Sammy with a double hip toss. Bailey followed up with double knees and Knight hit a running, twisting splash. Knight laid out, mocking Rush’s tranquilo pose.

Sammy forced Knight into the corner, allowing Rush to tag in and assault Knight. He stomped away at Knight in the corner before Rush and Sammy hit a double kick to Knight before they both assumed the tranquilo pose. Knight stumbled into a powerslam from Rush.

Dax tagged in and Knight caught him with a. jumping clothesline, leaving both men down. Juice got the hot tag and dropped Dax with a running elbow. Juice caught Cash with a backdrop, hit Dax with an inverted atomic drop and then planted Sammy with a flapjack. Juice took Dax down with a Russian leg sweep and then knocked Rush off the apron with left hand.

Juice hit Dax with a combination of jabs. Cash tried to break it up, but Juice had some jabs for him as well, going back and forth between both members of FTR before slamming their heads into each other. He hit Dax with a leg lariat and then nailed Cash with a spinebuster. Rush came out of nowhere and blindsided Juice with a back elbow.

Rush set up for a vertical suplex, but Juice flipped out, landed on his feet, and shoved Rush into a thrust kick from Bandido. Sammy came in and hit both Juice and Bandido with thrust kicks. Sammy went for a tornado DDT, but Bandido tossed him, clear allowing Bailey and Knight to hit him with a running double kick.

Bailey clotheslined Sammy over the top rope. Bailey and Bandido performed simultaneous springboard moonsaults to the outside, wiping out Sammy, Rush, and Cash. In the ring, Knight panted Dax with a jumping DDT. Juice, the legal man, made the cover, but Dax kicked out at two. [c]

They returned from commercial as Bailey nailed Sammy with a missile dropkick from the middle rope. Bailey dove to make the tag to Bandido, but Dax dragged him off the apron before he could make the tag. Sammy grabbed Bailey from behind and flipped him over into a DDT (Logan Paul called this the “Paulverizer,” but I’m not sure who he stole it from). Sammy made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two.

Cash tagged in and cut off Bailey from the tag. Cash tried a piledriver, but Bailey countered it into a backdrop. However, Cash turned it around into a sunset flip attempt, but he couldn’t get Bailey over. Bailey knocked Cash’s hands away and executed his moonsault double knees onto Cash.

Rush tagged in as Bailey made the hot tag to Bandido dropped Rush with a running boot and then Sammy and Dax with forearm shots. Bandido took Dax down with a headscissor before pressing Sammy over his head and slamming him into Rush. Bandido climbed to the top rope and connected with a frog splash onto Rush. Bandido hooked the leg, but Rush kicked out at two.

Bandido attempted to climb the ropes, but Rush met him with a running forearm. Rush deadlifted Bandido from the apron, over the turnbuckle and into the ring with a suplex. Rush went for the pin, but Juice broke it up. All eight men brawled into the ring, with Bailey, Knight, and Juice all getting knocked out through the ropes.

Rush, Sammy, Dax, and Cash surrounded Bandido in the center of the ring. Bandido hit Rush with a kick and JetSpeed dragged FTR out of the ring when they missed a double clothesline attempt. Bandido backdropped Sammy over the top rope and he crashed to the floor, leaving Rush and Bandido alone in the ring.

Rush caught a charging Bandido with an overhead belly to belly throw that launched Bandido into the corner. Rush set up for the Bull’s Horns, but when he charged, Bandido lunged out of the corner, slipped behind him and nailed Rush with a German suplex. Rush came back with a German suplex of his own. They traded strikes before Bandido popped Rush up and slammed his face down into the mat. Bandido hit the ropes, but ran right into a headbutt from Rush, and both men collapsed to the mat.

Sammy looked for a springboard move from the apron, but Juice grabbed his foot from behind. Sammy kicked Juice off and then executed a high springboard moonsault the took Juice out. Knight charged Sammy on the outside, ducked a clothesline, ran onto the apron and leapt off to hit Sammy with a flying clothesline. Cash grabbed Knight, put him into position for a Gory bomb, and turned so that he slammed Knight face first into the apron.

Bailey nailed Cash with a running kick and then rolled him into the ring as he climbed to the top rope. Dax grabbed Bailey off of the turnbuckle and dragged him onto the apron, where he attempted to German suplex Bailey to the floor. Bailey held onto the top rope and swept Dax’s leg out from under him. Bailey went for the moonsault knees onto Dax, but Dax rolled off the apron and Bailey hit hard on his knees.

Dax hopped onto the apron where Bandido caught him with a kick. Rushed rolled Bandido up from behind, but Bandido kicked out at two, launching Rush towards the ropes where he collided with Dax and Cash. Rush was left in perfect position and Bandido connected with the 21-Plex, holding on to the pin and getting the three count.

WINNERS: Bandido & Juice Robinson & JetSpeed in 14:00

(White’s Take: Classic, action-packed chaos that one would expect from a Collision main event. I had figured that FTR’s team would get the victory, given their impending title match with Brodido and their loss last week. While this was the only match without a clear-cut, obvious winner, it’s also a match where it doesn’t really matter. Neither group of four had anything to gain, save for the ephemeral momentum of winning a match seen by almost no one.)

-Juice, Bandido, Knight and Bailey celebrated in the ring and Stokely yelled at ringside, blaming Rush and Sammy for the loss. Schiavone and Nigel ran down some of the upcoming matches on Dynamite and then Full Gear before signing off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This week’s episode of Collision was another week of good wrestling matches with no intrigue, some fun promos courtesy of Toni Storm, and baby steps in storyline developments. Having Moxley on commentary for most of the show was interesting. I know he serves a separate role, but he was better than most of the AEW commentary team. Dynamite will likely feature clips from the more important developments from this show. That is to say, there will likely be no clips from Collision on Dynamite, because nothing remotely important happened.