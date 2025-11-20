WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (11/19): Presley & Riggins vs. OTM, Zena Sterling vs. Karmen Petrovic, Swipe Right vs. Wilder & London, Kali Armstrong vs. PJ Vasa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

NOVEMBER 19, 2025

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Robert Stone

Interviewer: Chuey Martinez

Ring Announcer: Blake Howard

-Kali Armstrong cut a promo on P.J. Vasa before the show started.

-Peter Rosenberg and Robert Stone introduced the show before the team of Presley & Riggins made their ring entrance.

(1) JAX PRESLEY & HARLEY RIGGINS vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

Presley and Riggins ran their mouths to their unknown opponents until OTM came out. Suddenly, they weren’t quite as arrogant when they saw who their opponents would be. Price overpowered Presley, then both men tagged out. Riggins sank in a headlock, which was reversed by Nima. The two teams traded offense for awhile until OTM started getting a bit rougher with their less experienced opponents. Presley took out Price’s knee, then zeroed in on the injury. They kept him in their corner and cut him off when he tried to tag his partner. Nima finally took the hot tag and took out both opponents with multiple strikes. Price took out Riggins on the floor with a clothesline. In the ring, OTM hit a double slam variation on Presley for the win.

WINNERS: OTM at 6:52.

(Miller’s Take: This was a good choice to start the show. Presley & Riggins got in their fair share of offense, but they couldn’t bully around OTM like they did with Adrenaline Drip. OTM could be a monster team, in my opinion. I can easily see them on the main roster sooner rather than later. I see a lot in Presley & Riggins, too. A little tweaking with their characters and more ring time is all they need.)

-After the match, Timothy Thatcher came out to give Presley & Riggins a hard time.

-A video package aired to introduce P.J. Vasa, who said Evolve belongs to her. [c]

-A video package introducing Zena Sterling aired, followed by a short response from Karmen Petrovic.

(2) ZENA STERLING vs. KARMEN PETROVIC

Zena took control with a test of strength to start the match. Petrovic lost, but was able to slip out and apply a headlock. They traded basic offense until Sterling began showing off her power game. She went from a double underhook suplex into a submission maneuver, but failed to tap Petrovic. Karmen came back with a series of kicks, followed by the Petrofier for the three count.

WINNER: Karmen Petrovic at 4:59.

(Miller’s Take: Acceptable debut for Sterling, who you can tell is in great physical condition. Petrovic let her get some offense in, but she really needed this win a lot more than a rookie from LFG.)

-In the locker room, Tate Wilder and Trill London were chatting. They talked about beating Swipe Right later. Sean Legacy walked up, somewhat offended that Wilder didn’t choose him for a partner. Wilder said that he was just trying to get his boy in on some of the action. He said if Michelle McCool thinks he can be a star, that’s good enough for him. I actually laughed out loud on that one. Legacy said he understood, but looked a bit miffed and mentioned when the other two left that he might just want to watch this from the VIP section. [c]

-They showed Lainey Reid slapping Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey on NXT last week, thus earning a title shot. I think Reid picked that up from Jacy Jayne. They also showed clips of Sean Legacy and The Vanity Project on NXT recently.

-Speaking of Legacy, he was shown to be already seated in the VIP section.



(3) TATE WILDER & TRILL LONDON vs. SWIPE RIGHT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) w/Jackson Drake

Trill showed off some very impressive speed and high-flying ability against Smokes. Wilder tagged in and showed that he could move a little bit, too. London tagged back in and continued to shine until Smokes dragged him off the top rope while the referee was preoccupied elsewhere. Smokes took over on London, but couldn’t get a pin. Swipe Right cut off the ring on London, but managed to escape his predicament by making the hot tag to his partner. Wilder came in and tore up Swipe Right, but they eventually overwhelmed him. Wilder & London made a big comeback and took turns diving onto their opponents on the outside. Wilder rolled Baylor into the ring, climbed to the top, and delivered the Wild Ride for the victory.

WINNERS: Tate Wilder & Trill London at 6:49.

(Miller’s Take: Well, that was certainly a surprise to me. London possesses Je’Von Evans-style hang time and was impressive in his debut match. Wilder continues to improve in the ring, even though his talking ability still leaves a lot to be desired. Swipe Right were their usual, outstanding selves, showing precision teamwork and good ring psychology. It’ll be interesting to see how they react to this unexpected loss.)

-For some reason, Arianna Grace honored Evolve with her presence. Chuey Martinez joined her at the VIP area. She told Chuey she envied him for having the opportunity to interview her. She put herself over for a minute before lounging on the white VIP couch.

-In the back, Kali Armstrong and Kendal Grey expressed mutual respect for each other. Armstrong assured Grey that after she was done with Vasa, she’d be coming for her title. [c]

-A video package introduced Drake Morreaux. He said he was born and raised in the swamps of Louisiana. He said he wanted to be someone his community could be proud of. Swamp man gimmick. Nope, we’ve never seen that before.

-Kendal Grey and Carlee Bright came out to sit at the VIP section. Arianna Grace looked disgusted with the idea of sharing the couch with them, and she excused herself.

-Timothy Thatcher asked Jax Presley & Harley Riggins if they enjoyed the present he gave them tonight. He told them to respect the ID talent because they love this and want to be here. He said they need to see the upcoming ID Showcase match of Marcus Mathers & Aaron Rourke vs. Cappuccino Jones & Mike Cunningham that is set for December 3.

(4) P.J. VASA vs. KALI ARMSTRONG

The two stared each other down before locking up. Vasa put Armstrong down hard with a shoulder block. Armstrong began using her speed advantage to turn the tide of the match, and a frustrated Vasa rolled to the floor before they cut to a commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Vasa steamrolled over Armstrong. Every time the former champion tried to mount offense, she was quickly shut down by the brash, young LFG standout. Vasa hit a Samoan drop for two but missed an elbow. Armstrong threw some very good right hands and got Vasa to the mat but couldn’t put her away. While the referee was in between the two in the corner, Vasa took the opportunity to rake the eyes of Armstrong. She executed a powerslam variation and got the pin.

WINNER: P.J. Vasa at 6:09.

(Miller’s Take: Defeating the former Evolve Women’s champion was a great way to showcase Vasa in her debut match. She comes across as a no-nonsense badass who is here to take care of business. Armstrong is very good and I’m sure will get her heat back soon, but the rookie needed this one to get her off to a good, strong start here in Evolve.)

-After the match, Kendal Grey approached the ring as she and Vasa traded words, but Chantel Monroe ran out and belted Grey from behind. Bright ran over to her friend’s aid while Monroe backed off.

-In the back, Harley Riggins was all worked up over their loss earlier tonight and told Presley to make the call. Presley greeted someone on his phone before the show ended.

FINAL THOUGHTS: No Stevie Turner tonight, nor was there even a mention of her. I can’t think of who might be taking her place as GM, but at least no pseudo-celebrities were running around trying to take her place tonight. The tag team division is getting rich now, so whoever takes over as GM would look really good unveiling a couple of new and shiny tag team belts. No Wendy Choo this week, either. All being said and done, this was a fairly standard show for Evolve, if a bit heavier on in-ring action than usual. See you next week for NXT Gold Rush Week 2 and the Evolve Championship defense!