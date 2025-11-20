VIP PODCAST 11/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WWE’s PLE builds being flat, UFC White House card, AEW violence level, TV ratings changes, John Cena business impact, first-ever live events for Wade and Todd (138 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Has WWE’s builds to PLEs dropped in quality this year, and if so, why?

What are the pros and cons of AEW’s Blood & Guts taking place so close to WWE War Games? Is WWE hurt by this?

Did WWE clear the field in the late 2010 to optimize Roman Reigns’s chances to get over as a top babyface, such as Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, and Braun Strowman?

Is there a loophole in Money in the Bank cash-ins that doesn’t make storyline sense because champions aren’t taking advantage of it?

Todd and Wade talked about their very first live wrestling events

Is there a case for John Cena on the Mt. Rushmore of pro wrestling?

Thoughts on the UFC White House card?

LIVE CALLER Q&A PORTION

LINK TO WATCH VIDEO PORTION:

https://youtube.com/live/k1v_ 1dRs9vg?feature=share

Will WWE experience a drop-off after John Cena retires?

Is there too much violence in AEW recently to the point of turning off fans

Does Tony Khan have it in him to change if he thought it would help business even if it meant going away from some of aspects he has leaned on so far?

Will the change in TV ratings measurement leading to a drop in TV viewership estimates affect revenue on the next deals?

What would Todd do if he were part of the creative team in a national company?

AEW’s scouting new talent compared to WWE’s scouting

The challenge of elevating wrestlers to main events if they’ve been defined down or lingered for years otherwise

And more!

