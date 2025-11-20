WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: A march through Cena’s 100 PLE wins includes an element they could have changed but thankfully didn’t

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena’s WWE main roster career has been filled with many legendary moments. He has won 17 world championships, as well as being the current Intercontinental Champion. For decades, he has brought smiles onto kids’ faces as someone who embodies a champion. But not everything lasts forever. At some point, he was going to retire. That day was already decided months ago.

His retirement tour this year has been filled with lots of ups and downs. In a few weeks, he’ll have his final match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 13. His opponent will be determined by the ongoing Last Time is Now tournament.

In recognition of everything he’s done for WWE, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time, they highlight all 100 of his PLE wins. As his last match will be at a PLE, it’s appropriate to recognize all of his major wins.

This video showcased all of Cena’s PLE wins in his over 20 year career. At nearly an hour, this video is a thank you and a recognition for everything he’s done for WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. One of the things I immediately noticed while watching was the fact that most of the videos weren’t in high definition. They could have upgraded the look of the standard definition videos, but they left it in the picture quality they were originally broadcast in. Doing that gives a great feeling of nostalgia for the people who watched those victories in real time.

It was also nice seeing the transition between the presentation of WWE throughout the years. Throughout his career, WWE changed commentary teams, logos, ring ropes, stages, and more. All that can be seen naturally throughout this video. Capturing those changes brings nostalgia for older fans, as well as getting younger fans curious about WWE’s past.

This video showcases a huge part of Cena’s Hall of Fame certain career. He had a lot of monumental wins throughout his career, with many of them coming at PLEs. A compilation like this is only reserved for someone who really deserved it. Cena definitely is one of those people.

Cena’s many PLE victories encompass various levels of both nostalgia and sadness since he’s retiring. This video was a great way to show how much his wins meant to everyone.