FREE PODCAST 11/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Big contract signing between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for Survivor Series, Asuka and Banks face off, Bryan vs. Jey, Murphy vs. Rollins, more (134 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (11-20-2020), PWTorch columnist Zack Heydorn guest hosted for Wade Keller and was joined by Mike Chiari from Ring Rust Radio to talk WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the big promo contract signing segment between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, Roman’s momentum as a heel, Drew matching Roman in intensity, the face-off between Asuka and Sasha Banks, Daniel Bryan vs. Jey Uso, whether or not Bryan is in the Universal Championship picture now, Murphy vs. Rollins, and much more. Enjoy!

