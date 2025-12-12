John Cena says his retirement match will main event WWE SNME

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

John Cena has declared his retirement match against Gunther at SNME on Dec. 13 will main event the show.

Cena said he never even considered opening the show and isn’t sure how that rumor started. “I’m not going first tomorrow,” Cena said during his appearance on The Pat McAfee show on Dec. 12. “We’re going last and I don’t know how that rumor started.”

Cena told McAfee he believes that perhaps the rumor started because people misunderstood what he said during his recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I was on Jimmy Kimmel I said I’m ending the show,” said Cena. I said I normally go to bed early, but I’m going to stay up late for this one. I guess people didn’t read between the tea leaves. Like, we’re last. I don’t even know how that started. It’s difficult to conceptualize that. Again, I don’t make the menu. And if, gosh, if I show up tomorrow and they want me to go on first, well that’s what I’m going to do, but we are last at this point.”

Cena is a former 17 time world champion in WWE. He is currently scheduled to headline Saturday Night’s Main Event on Peacock tomorrow agsint Gunther, who won the Last Time is Now Tournament for the right to face Cena in his last match. Cena announced this week that he has signed a new five year deal to be an ambassador for WWE.