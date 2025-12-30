FREE PODCAST 12/30 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (12-28-2020) Cliffhanger with Orton, Bliss, gasoline, and matches to end a strange year, plus Drew growing into lead babyface role (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (12-28-2020), PTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Robert Vallejos to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers and emails. They talked about the cliffhanger ending with Alexa Bliss, Randy Orton, gasoline, and matches, and look ahead to where the Orton-Fiend feud could go from there and the long-term future of Orton. They also talked about Keith Lee vs. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre growing into his lead babyface champion character, the Ricochet-Retribution saga and various options for it, and more with live callers throughout.

