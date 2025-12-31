5 YRS AGO – Keller’s AEW Dynamite Report (12/16/2020): The episode where Max Caster tore into SCU in his pre-match rap, plus Kingston said he didn’t care about the fans

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 5 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

AEW DYNAMITE TV REPORT

DECEMBER 16, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. AT DAILY’S PLACE

AIRED LIVE ON TNT

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The Dynamite opening theme aired including Kenny Omega & Don Callis together twice, plus Sting. Then pyro blasted on the entrance stage as Ross hyped the show. He said they are as live as live can be.

(1) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & JOHN SILVER & ALEX REYNOLDS vs. MATT HARDY & PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen)

As Page, Silver, and Reynolds made their entrance, the announcers commented on a replay of Reynolds and Silver helping Page in the battle royal two weeks ago. After a brief exchange with Page and Quen, Pager asked for Hardy. Hardy tagged in. All six got involved around 2:00. Page, Silver, and Reynolds celebrated together. Schiavone said Reynolds and Silver have been better in Dark Order than prior to joining. Excalibur said they rediscovered their confidence.

The announcers talked about “Hangman” Page having a bad year. Ross said if Dark Order added him to their group, it’d take them to a whole new level. Schiavone said Kenny Omega has been doing things they don’t appreciate, and they’ll see him later against Joey Janela in a no DQ match. Excalibur noted Dynamite airs next week after the Bucks-Celtics NBA game on TNT. Ross said there’s a fine line between being someone’s mentor and their king, and Hardy is looking to be a king. Schiavone said he’s been a strange person lately, but he’s also an all-time great tag team wrestler. Ross said he spent many hours growing up watching Mid-Atlantic Wrestling with Bob Caudle.

Silver gave Hardy a brainbuster suplex to cut off Hardy’s momentum. Hardy bot-tagged in Kassidy just as Page also tagged in. Page landed a quick lariat for a near fall. Hardy interfered and gave Silver a Twist of Fate off the ring apron onto the floor. Meanwhile, Quen battled Reynolds. Hardy interfered to stop Reynolds on the second rope. Private Party then hit Gin & Juice, and Hardy tagged himself in and scored the pin. The announcers noted Hardy stole the glory. Private Party were 25 percent happy and 75 percent a little disconcerted by Hardy’s demeanor and actions. Hardy gloated to Page at ringside.

WINNERS: Hardy & Private Party in 12:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: This ultimately felt more about Hardy’s new persona and being a potential bad influence on Private Party than about the Dark Order-Page dynamic, which feels more like a slow burn.)

-They went to the announcers on camera. They hyped Omega vs. Janela, a Sting appearance, The Acclaimed vs. SCU, a 12-man tag of Best Friends & Top Flight & Varsity Blondes vs. Inner Circle, Serena Deeb & Big Swole vs. Ivelisse & Diamante, and Cody vs. Angelico.

-Alex Marvez interviewed Inner Circle backstage. Marvez noted that MJF got a plaque for his performance in Dinner Debonair. Jericho interjected he came up with the idea and was part of it. MJF took control of the mic back and gloated a bit, but then said he couldn’t have done it without Jericho. Jericho snapped that he’s right. MJF then said he’s reading online about how everyone is saying he’s better than Jericho, “it’s sickening.” He said he sees through it all and sees Jericho as a mentor and a GOAT “and honest to god, I see my best friends.” He put his arm around Jericho and said he loves him. Jericho tried to retain a smile, but grimaced a bit, and congratulated him. Sammy Guevara rolled his eyes at MJF off to the side and Ortiz shook his head in disgust.

(Keller’s Analysis: The Jericho-MJF dynamic is a blast to watch. They’re walking the line of camping it up too much, and stopping just short. Part of what makes it work is that MJF pulls off being smarmy so believably. The reactions of other Inner Circle members supports the scene without distracting from it.) [c]

-We got a tour of Cody and Brandi Rhodes decorating their Christmas tree. Brandi was holding a small poodle. Their doorbell rang and on the front step was a gift. It wasn’t signed. They opened it and inside was a Gucci box with new baby shoes. It said they’re expecting in 2020.

-Schiavone said that’s great news. Ross congratulated them.

(2) CODY RHODES (w/Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson) vs. ANGELICO (w/Jack Evans)

Cody touched Brandi’s abdomen, and she was already showing. Schiavone said Cody appears emotional about being a future father. Angelico danced his way to the ring as Excalibur talked about Angelico’s background, learning submission holds in Mexico after meeting Ultimato Dragon in Spain who encouraged him to travel there. Angelico posed on the mat on his back to taunt Cody. Angelico shoved Cody in the face. Cody shoved him back. After a criss-cross, Cody landed a dropkick and scored a two count. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

Back from the split-screen break, Cody landed a powerslam for a two count. Cody escaped a submission by Angelico by biting the bottom rope since his arms and feet were tied up. Schiavone said he’s never seen that before. Cody eventually hit the Cody Cutter off the second rope for a clean win. Arn congratulated Cody afterward.

WINNER: Cody in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Nice match.)

-Afterward, Taz walked out with his crew and congratulated Cody, but in a mocking tone. Ricky Starks pointed at Darby Allin in the stands. Taz said Starks is going to whip his ass oon. Taz said they’re going to attack him and put him on paternity leave. The lights went dark and then Sting showed up as snow began falling on the stage. Sting walked out on the stage as Schiavone exclaimed, “It’s Sting!” Powerhouse Hobbs had to be held back by his cohorts as Sting showed his bat. “What a presence,” said Schiavone. They showed Darby in the stands watching pensively. Sting left the stage as Cody and Arn watched from the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: A solid forwarding of the seemingly inevitable Team Taz vs. Cody & Darby & Sting match.) [c]

-Marvez interviewed Miro. He said because Miro hospitalized three staff members last week, so AEW management is fining him $25,000 for each of them. He asked for his thoughts and why he’s obsessed Orange Cassidy. He said Cassidy owes him because it was his fault. He said next week, it’s the holidays, so they’re going to have a huge announcement. He said he’s going to face Sonny Kiss next Tuesday and he will break the internet. He said then next week on Dynamite, they will announce a wedding date. Marvez asked about the hospitalized staff. Miro yelled “Bah Humbug.!” He said it’s his birthday and then left.

-Eddie Kingston walked out to the ring. He said the fans can cheer or boo, but he doesn’t care about any of the fans. He said he’s there to address his enemies, and he has a lot of them. He said his first enemy is “the big guy up there.” He said he’s still alive. He asked what happened to Pac, then said he’s never coming back after going home to nurse his injuries. Kingston then brought up Lance Archer. Archer came out to his music and jumped Kingston. The Butcher and The Blade quickly made the save.

Rey Fenix and Penta showed up to even the numbers. Pac then slid into the ring and joined in a three-on-three fight. Fenix did a twisting flip dive onto Butcher and Blade at ringside. Archer and Pac beat up Kingston at ringside and then back in the ring. Archer was about to chokeslam Kingston, but Pac kicked him in the face. Kingston rolled to ringside as Archer yelled at Pac for taking away his chance to chokeslam him. They didn’t come to blows.

-Dasha interviewed Dustin Rhodes and asked if he considered the offer by Dark Order. Dustin said “7” was bad idea years ago (in TNA) and it was a bad idea last week. He said one after another, they will all fall at his hands. He said next week, he’s fixing to kick Uno’s ass.

(Keller’s Analysis: Dustin got intense there, but showed how to convey intensity and determination in a basic, but effective promo to hype a match.)

-The Best Friends made their entrance. Ross said the tag match will be as unpredictable as anything on the card. [c]

(3) BEST FRIENDS (Trent & Chuck Taylor w/Orange Cassidy) & THE VARSITY BLONDES & TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) vs. INNER CIRCLE (Chris Jericho & MJF & Sammy Guevara & Jake Hager & Santana & Ortiz) a

Excalibur said Wardlow is dealing with some family matters at home and they wished him the best. Orange Cassidy joined the announcers at the announce desk, but his headset wasn’t even plugged in and he didn’t care. When Jericho and Pillman Jr. locked up early in the match, the announcers talked about Jericho knowing his dad, Brian Sr., and wrestling on his memorial show. He said it’s their first time facing each other in the ring. Jericho slapped him, and Pillman slapped him back.

[HOUR TWO]

Ross compared Garrison to a young Adam Copeland (Edge). He said Guevara reminds him of Eddie Guerrero. Eventually all 12 brawled in the ring. The babyfaces cleared the ring, then engaged in a six-way mid-ring hug. A graphic in the corner advertised that Omega would face Janela later. They cut to a break. [c/ss]

Lots of action, lots of tags. Garrison rallied against Santana. Jericho hit Garrison from behind with a bat. Jager tagged in and took Garrison down with a clothesline. He gave Garrison an F10. MJF asked for the tag. Hager tagged him and he made the cover. Excalibur notedthat Jericho had to resort to using a bad to put down Garrison.

WINNERS: Inner Circle in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: The finish was too similar to the Hardy & Private Party finish.)

-A post-match attack led to Top Flight clearing the ring of Jericho and MJF with stereo dropkicks.

-Marvez interviewed Thunder Rosa backstage. She said Brit Baker says she doesn’t belong in AEW, but she’s been wrestling all over the world for years. She said Baker got involved in her match against Serena Deeb for the NWA Title, so she’s going to get revenge. As she laughed, Rebel told her the laugh is awful. (She has a point.) Baker then attacked her from behind and wiped her facepaint. Baker asked if Rosa’s “ugly face broke the camera.”

-SCU made their ring entrance. [c]

(4) SCU (Christopher Daniels & Frankie Kazarian) vs. THE ACCLAIMED (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster)

After the break, The Acclaimed made their ring entrance. Caster said they’re about to beat SCU and leave them looking like a victim on SVU. He said Daniels is a doormat with initials “CD” that are an outdated format. He said Kaz is carrying the team, and accused him of having hair plugs. They showed The Young Bucks watching at ringside and shaking their heads. Kaz said he’s not known for his battle raps, but he can do better than that. He said he hopes they can wrestle better than that because what he heard sounded like crap. He asked if they’re The Acclaimed or Men on a Mission. He said just like theyear 2020, that whole thing was the shits. He called them green boys and said they’re about to kick their asses. Bowens yelled in Kaz’s face.

The match began with Kaz taking Bowens over into a side headlock. Schiavone said Bowens and Caster have a combined 13 years of experience compared to SCU who have 49 combined years. They cut to a break a few minutes in. [c/ss]

After a low-key stretch of action during the break, Kaz made a comeback against Caster. Daniels and Bowens tagged in. Daniels scored a near fall after a Blue Thunder Bomb. Caster hit Daniels from behind. Kaz knocked him to the floor. Daniels landed a crossbody off the top rope for a near fall. Caster interfered with a boom box to the face of Daniels. Bowens then finished Daniels with a powerslam for a three count. Schiavone said it’s eight wins in a row for them. Excalibur called it a huge upset.

WINNERS: The Acclaimed in 10:00.

-Caster grabbed the mic afterward and rapped on the Bucks. He said he’d put it on a bible that they act like girls on their cycles. Bowens took the mic and said they’ve arrived. He said if the Bucks have the balls, they’ll put the AEW Tag Team Titles on the line against them. He called them “bitch” and closed with, “And that’s a mic drop.” Kaz and Daniels walked over to the Bucks. They were upset with each other. Kaz gave Daniels a nasty look and turned and left.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good tag match. Not long enough to be a real showcase, but it made the point that Acclaimed are heels and they’re on the fast track. Having them challenge for the tag titles already is aggressive, but they’re already coming across as a top tier act. Bowens had more mic time and got to score the pin, which meant we missed out on Caster kissing and caressing Daniels’s hand afterward. Caster has an It Factor that jumps out right away. Both are polished enough in the ring to live up to this early big push in AEW. Next week is a real chance to prove something.)

-Dasha interviewed Top Flight. She asked why they went after Jericho and MJF after the match earlier. Top Flight said they found out tonight who they are. They challenged them to a match next week. “You can either accept or run away like two little bitches.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Small detail, but it wasn’t great having two tag team challenges back to back, and having them both end with a wrestler calling their opposition “bitches.”)

-Schiavone said Khan has signed both of those tag team matches. Ross said, “The boss is paying attention.”

(5) DIAMANTE & IVELISSE vs. BIG SWOLE & SERENA DEEB

They cut to a break a couple minutes in. [c/ss]

Swole applied a Clearwater Cloverleaf on Diamante. Ivelisse was going to interfere, but Deeb intercepted her.

WINNERS: Deed & Swole in 9:00.

-After the match, Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero ran out and attacked Deeb. Red Velvet ran out and made the save with a chair, clearing the ring of Rose and Guerrero.

-The Best Friends talked about Miro sabotaging Cassidy’s chance to win the ring last week. They said they’ll be at the holiday bash next week and they can’t wait. They conveyed an ominous tone.

-The announcers threw to a video package on Jurassic Express. Then a graphic advertised they’d face Dark Order’s Colt Cabana & “5” & “10”next week.

-FTR walked out to the announcers and complained about the tag team division, aiming mainly at Jurassic Express. Tully Blanchard yelled to Jim Ross, “Fear The Revelation.” The announcers then hyped next week’s line-up. They added Pac vs. The Butcher to the line-up.

-Sonny Kiss led Joey Janela onto the stage as Justin Roberts began ring introductions. [c]

(6) KENNY OMEGA (w/Don Callis) vs. JOEY JANELA (w/Sonny Kiss) – No DQ

During Omega’s ring entrance, Justin said Omega appeared in two countries on two major shows last week, increased Impact Wrestling’s ratings 33 percent, is the only man to beat Jon Moxley in AEW, and has been AEW Champion for 14 days. Women with brooms wearing 1980s leotards came out before Kenny. Schiavone, who’s doing a bit that he hates Impact Wrestling, sarcastically said he’s happy Kenny made Impact’s viewership go from one to six. Janela jump-started the match by throwing a trash can at him. Callis insisted on replacing Schiavone on commentary. Schiavone told him to kisshis ass and get out of there. Schiavone apologized for his language. Omega made a comeback at ringside a minute in. Callis had a wireless mic and decided to announce Omega’s moves at ringside. Callis bragged, “That’s how you call a Kenny Omega match, Tony.” Tony said, “It’s not about me and you, Don.”

Omega used a cookie sheet. Callis handed Omega th emic and then put it next to Janela’s back as he bashed him with the cookie sheet. Omega said it felt great. He told the ref to hold the mic, then he landed a moonsault with a trash can for a near fall. Omega yanked up Janela by his pig tails. Then he chopped him in the chest. He followed with a leaping double-stomp on the trash can on Janela’s chest. Janela made a comeback with a reverse huracanrana. Sonny Kiss pulled a table out from under the ring and set it up on the floor. Excalibur said if Janela wins here, he’ll get a title shot against Omega. Janela leaped off the top rope and legdropped Omega through the table. Janela threw Omega back in the ring and went for a moonsault, but Omega moved. He popped up and delivered two V-Triggers and then the One-Winged Angel for the win.

WINNER: Omega in 6:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Fun main event with Omega and Callis further establishing their dynamic. Omega has suddenly become Dynamite’s top star after floating often unnoticed weeks at a time in the tag division for a year. It’s good to get him out there and let him introduce his heel personality to the million watching.)

-Callis touted Omega after the match, talking about silencing the haters. “No more unanswered questions for the World Champion,” he declared. Pac, Fenix, and Penta walked out. Pac said he has some unfinished business with Omega, but he’s not out there to be selfish. He said they’re there to address injustice. He said Fenix competed in the AEW World Title no. 1 contendership tournament, and he never lost. He explained how exactly Omega is the rightful champion. Callis said wrestlers don’t tell the World Champion what to do. He asked if Pac got a promotion to an executive role. Pac said he already talked to Tony Khan, and the match will happen on Dec. 30 – Kenny vs. Fenix for the title. Omega threw a fit saying he’s a nobody and he doesn’t deserve it.

(Keller’s Analysis: Omega throwing a fit is another revelation of his heel persona. He talks big, and Callis talks even bigger, but he’s not happy about actually having to face wrestlers whom he thinks could beat him. That’s important if AEW is genuinely interested in crowds booing him when crowds return in full force.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Not a major show, but enough developments to make it more than just a collection of solid matches. Good job setting up the next two weeks.