AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (12/31): “New Year’s Smash” including Mercedes vs. Nightingale, Perry vs. Ricochet, Moxley vs. Alexander, MJF addresses his AEW Title win

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

DECEMBER 31, 2025

OMAHA, NEB. at LIBERTY FIRST CREDIT UNION ARENA

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bryan Danielsont

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 1,822 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 2,328. The arena has a capacity of 4,600 spectators when configured for NCAA Div 1 baskeTball.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller and PWTorch’s Christopher Adams to review AEW Dynamite LIVE tonight right after Dynamite AND DURING COLLISION. Join us and let us know your thoughts on Dynamite during the show.

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Dynamite. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

VIP VIDEO CALLER CODE: CLICK HERE

https://streamyard.com/srvn3tj6jt

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

Subscribe to all of our free podcasts by searching “wade keller” and “pwtorch” in your podcast app of choice including Spotify and Apple Podcasts and most other iOS and Android apps.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER AEW DYNAMITE TONIGHT: CLICK HERE TO WATCH

[HOUR ONE]

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Mercedes Moné vs. Willow Nightingale – TBS Championship match

Jon Moxley vs. “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Ricochet vs. “Jungle” Jack Perry

MJF to speak