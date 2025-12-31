FREE PODCAST 12/31 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): 2015 Year-in-Review with ex-WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, plus evaluating attempts at comedy in WWE (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcast, we jump back to ten years ago this week (12-31-2015) when PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed ex-WWE Creative Team member and professional standup comedian Matt McCarthy. They took a look back at some top stories of 2015, looked ahead at some key top names in 2016, and evaluated the comedy performances by Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, and The New Day along with responding to email and caller questions.
