News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Worlds End PPV review, AEW has a youth movement, Year-End Wrestling Awards, New Year’s resolutions for AEW (116 min.)

December 31, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:13 AEW World’s End Pay-Per-View Recap
01:11 Crowd Reactions and Show Length
07:07 Fletcher vs. Moxley
22:22 Youth Movement in AEW
30:36 Tag Team Title Match Breakdown
43:51 Women’s Tag Team Dynamics
46:08 Building the Women’s Division
48:00 Darby and Gabe’s Brutal Match
52:52 Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match
58:23 Statlander’s Title Reign
01:10:01 Moxley vs. Okada
01:15:34 MJF’s Return
01:22:52 Exciting Future for MJF
01:23:49 Bandido MJF Interaction
01:24:52 Year-End Wrestling Awards Discussion
01:25:42 Favorite Matches of the Year
01:28:47 Pay-Per-View Matches of the Year
01:32:43 Memorable Live Matches
01:34:50 Show of the Year
01:39:02 Wrestlers of the Year
01:45:43 Women’s Wrestling Focus
01:54:46 Final Thoughts and New Year Wishes

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025