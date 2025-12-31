VIP PODCAST 12/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Worlds End PPV review, AEW has a youth movement, Year-End Wrestling Awards, New Year’s resolutions for AEW (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this episode of "Collision Cafe," Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
00:13 AEW World’s End Pay-Per-View Recap
01:11 Crowd Reactions and Show Length
07:07 Fletcher vs. Moxley
22:22 Youth Movement in AEW
30:36 Tag Team Title Match Breakdown
43:51 Women’s Tag Team Dynamics
46:08 Building the Women’s Division
48:00 Darby and Gabe’s Brutal Match
52:52 Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match
58:23 Statlander’s Title Reign
01:10:01 Moxley vs. Okada
01:15:34 MJF’s Return
01:22:52 Exciting Future for MJF
01:23:49 Bandido MJF Interaction
01:24:52 Year-End Wrestling Awards Discussion
01:25:42 Favorite Matches of the Year
01:28:47 Pay-Per-View Matches of the Year
01:32:43 Memorable Live Matches
01:34:50 Show of the Year
01:39:02 Wrestlers of the Year
01:45:43 Women’s Wrestling Focus
01:54:46 Final Thoughts and New Year Wishes
