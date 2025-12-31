VIP PODCAST 12/31 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Worlds End PPV review, AEW has a youth movement, Year-End Wrestling Awards, New Year’s resolutions for AEW (116 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:13 AEW World’s End Pay-Per-View Recap

01:11 Crowd Reactions and Show Length

07:07 Fletcher vs. Moxley

22:22 Youth Movement in AEW

30:36 Tag Team Title Match Breakdown

43:51 Women’s Tag Team Dynamics

46:08 Building the Women’s Division

48:00 Darby and Gabe’s Brutal Match

52:52 Mixed Nuts Mayhem Match

58:23 Statlander’s Title Reign

01:10:01 Moxley vs. Okada

01:15:34 MJF’s Return

01:22:52 Exciting Future for MJF

01:23:49 Bandido MJF Interaction

01:24:52 Year-End Wrestling Awards Discussion

01:25:42 Favorite Matches of the Year

01:28:47 Pay-Per-View Matches of the Year

01:32:43 Memorable Live Matches

01:34:50 Show of the Year

01:39:02 Wrestlers of the Year

01:45:43 Women’s Wrestling Focus

01:54:46 Final Thoughts and New Year Wishes

