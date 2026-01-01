FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado grades every Raw and Smackdown wrestler, speculates on future feuds for Gunther and the Usos, more (82 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:
- Javier gives every wrestler on the Raw and Smackdown an A-F grade for 2025
- Including speculation on future feuds for Gunther and the Usos
- Overview on what 2025 should be remembered for when it comes to WWE television
- Wishing you a Happy New Year…
- …and goodbye for now!
- …and more
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.