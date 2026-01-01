News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 12/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Javier Machado grades every Raw and Smackdown wrestler, speculates on future feuds for Gunther and the Usos, more (82 min.)

January 1, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado acknowledges:

  • Javier gives every wrestler on the Raw and Smackdown an A-F grade for 2025
  • Including speculation on future feuds for Gunther and the Usos
  • Overview on what 2025 should be remembered for when it comes to WWE television
  • Wishing you a Happy New Year…
  • …and goodbye for now!
  • …and more

