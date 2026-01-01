VIP PODCAST 12/31 – WKH – AEW Dynamite: Mercedes vs. Willow for TBS Title main event, Omega issues big challenge, MJF celebrates win, latest with Moxley after C2, more (17 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Dec. 31 episode of AEW Dynamite start to finish including MJF’s celebration promo and then being confronted by challengers, Mercedes Mone vs. Willow Nightingale for the TBS Title, another Mixed Nuts match, a serious dapper Kenny Omega promo, the latest with Jon Moxley after winning the Continental Classic, and more.
