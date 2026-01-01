FREE PODCAST 12/31 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Adams: MJF’s promo and many challengers, Willow’s big title win, Moxley’s journey, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Chris Adams to discuss MJF’s victory promo and the list of all the challengers presenting themselves already, Willow Nightingale’s big show-closing title win over Mercedes Mone, Jon Moxley’s fan support and where this is likely heading with the Death Riders, and everything in between plus some Signature Sidebars with live chat interactions throughout.
