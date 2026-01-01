WWE RAW FEUD TRACKER: Assessing and grading Punk vs. Breakker, Vaquer vs. Raquel vs. Nikki, Rey vs. Theory, Styles & Lee vs. The Usos, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

This week’s Raw marked the final one of 2025 as well as the final one before the big January 5 show next week. The two men who are set to headline that show are World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk and Bron Breakker. As Breakker and the rest of The Vision opened the show this week, they were all interrupted by Punk. Despite being all alone, Punk entered the ring to confront Breakker. After Breakker asked the rest of The Vision to leave the ring, that left him and the champion to have one final face off before next week’s title match.

As the promos have been a huge part in building this match, this one succeeded in keeping that trend going. In addition to that, we had Stephanie Vaquer defend her Women’s World Championship in a Triple Threat match, Austin Theory going one on one with Rey Mysterio, and Jimmy & Jey Uso challenging AJ Styles & Dragon Lee for the World Tag Team Titles.

C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker

Latest developments:

On the December 1 Raw, it was announced that World Heavyweight Champion C.M. Punk will defend his title against Bron Breakker on the January 5 Raw. Over the next two weeks, Breakker cut several promos on Punk as he vowed to take his title and even his wife. On the December 15 Raw, Punk responded with a fiery promo of his own as he told Breakker to bring his dumb father and even dumber uncle to their match as he’s going to need all the help he can get against him. Later that night, Breakker hit Punk with a Speak and told Punk he’ll never walk again if he ever mentions his family again. Last week after Punk & Rey Mysterio were defeated by Austin Theory & Bronson Reed, Breakker Speared Punk again.

Breakker along with Reed, Theory, Logan Paul, & Paul Heyman came out to open the show, but they were soon interrupted by Punk. As Punk entered the ring, Breakker told the rest of The Vision members to leave so that he and Punk could speak face to face. Going off on the claims that he’s a flash in the pan, Breakker dove into how he had to live up to a standard growing up that Punk couldn’t imagine and that he’s willing to die for the championship when they face each other. Punk responded by saying he knows Breakker’s ready, but that he’s not ready as it’s a privilege to be champion and he’s not ready to let it go. He ended the promo by saying someone will beat him for the title one day, but it’s not going to be him.

Analysis:

For a match that’s mainly been sold on promos, this was a very effective final sell for it. As mentioned in last week’s review, having one face-to-face promo between them was exactly what needed to happen before their match. Breakker really opened up here in a way that he never has before, mentioning how everything he did was under a microscope growing up. This feud has really helped him come out of his shell as it’s added that missing ingredient to his character. If it wasn’t inevitable that he’ll eventually be champion, the last four weeks have confirmed it.

As good as Breakker was here, Punk showed why he’s still the master at using promos to sell a big match. Admitting that Breakker’s ready, Punk saying in response that he’s not ready to lose the title was a strong comeback. The line at the end where he said he’ll lose the title one day but not to him especially hit hard and succeeded in making this match feel even bigger. This is going to be the biggest main event on Raw in recent memory, and one that feels unpredictable like a match of this magnitude should. Regardless of who wins, it seems like what we’re seeing between these two is only the beginning.

Grade: A

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nikki Bella

Latest developments:

At Survivor Series, Stephanie Vaquer successfully defended her Women’s World Championship against Nikki Bella. On the December 8 Raw as Nikki demanded a rematch, she was attacked by Raquel Rodriguez. Raquel then demanded a title shot against Vaquer, and she received that shot the following week. As that match progressed, Nikki attacked them both to have the match thrown out on a disqualification. Last week, it was announced that all three women would face each other for the title this week in a Triple Threat match.

Nikki had Raquel trapped in an STF, but Raquel escaped and put her in a Figure Four. As Raquel had her trapped in the hold, Vaquer hit the Devil’s Kiss onto Raquel. Later in the match, Nikki delivered a Sunset Flip onto Raquel as Raquel hit a Superplex onto Vaquer, but it still wasn’t enough for Nikki to win the match. Raquel held up both women simultaneously before Vaquer fell down as Raquel nailed Nikki with the Tejana Bomb. Vaquer threw Raquel out of the ring immediately after, and she pinned Nikki to retain the title.

Analysis:

Despite the Women’s World Title not feeling as special recently, this match was a strong step in helping it feel more important again. These three women worked well together, and this was easily Vaquer’s best title defense since she won the title. While Nikki winning felt like a strong possibility, it ended up not happening. On top of that, she was the one who took the losing fall. Now that she’s been defeated by Vaquer twice, she really shouldn’t be in the title picture anymore. While she shouldn’t be getting any more title shots, her recent heel turn and the heat she’s been getting from the crowd shows that she still has a valuable role she can play on the show.

After this outcome, it’s also clear that Vaquer isn’t dropping the title anytime soon. With this match ending the way it did, her next title defense will probably be a singles match against Raquel. Since Raquel had her title match two weeks ago interrupted and she didn’t take the losing fall here, she has a case for deserving another title shot. That will likely happen in the next few weeks, but her recent issues with Liv Morgan & Roxanne Perez are going to lead to her not winning the title. There’s been clear tension between Raquel and her stablemates ever since she skipped Liv in line for a title shot and those issues seem like they’re only going to escalate as we head into WrestleMania season.

Grade: B+

Rey Mysterio vs. Austin Theory

Latest developments:

On the December 8 Raw, Rey Mysterio was attacked by Logan Paul as he was coming to the ring for the match. While Rey did fight back and was about to hit Paul with a 619, he was attacked by a mystery man in a black hoodie. The following week during a match between Rey and Paul, the mystery man struck again as he hit Rey with a Curb Stomp and that allowed Paul to pick up the win. Several moments later, the mystery man removed the hoodie and revealed himself to be Austin Theory. Last week, Theory along with Bronson Reed defeated Rey & World Heavyweight Championship C.M. Punk after Theory pinned Rey with a Curb Stomp.

This week, Rey went one on one with Theory in a match where Theory held the advantage by throwing Rey headfirst into the post and slamming him onto the apron. Rey eventually regained the advantage with a Tilt-a Whirl and a 619. As Rey was about to hit the Dropping the Dime, Logan Paul pulled him down onto the apron to cause a disqualification. Theory & Paul attacked Rey after the match until a returning Penta came to Rey’s rescue. Penta took out Theory with a Headscisscors and Rey hit Paul with a 619 before Penta clotheslined Paul out of the ring.

Analysis:

This match was fine for what it was as the way it ended made it not even matter. While Theory should be winning regularly since he’s now officially part of The Vision, the way this match ended protected him. In addition to that, it protected Rey as he’s been pinned by Paul & Theory in the last two weeks. With Rey now feuding with The Vision, he was eventually going to need some back up. With Penta returning here to help him fight them off, it now looks like he has that back up.

As scary as Penta’s injury looked when it happened over a month ago, it’s a relief that it wasn’t as bad as it could’ve been. Although he wasn’t out for that long, his presence has really been missed on the show. Not only is he back, he’s in a prominent spot feuding with the top heel faction on the show. That combined with the fact that he’s teaming with Rey should make for some fun Tag Team matches in the next few weeks. While the match here got ruined by another DQ finish, the matches were going to get coming out of this will make up for it.

Grade: B

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Maxxine Dupri vs. Becky Lynch

Latest developments:

On the November 16 Raw, Becky Lynch defended her Women’s Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. As the match progressed, AJ Lee came out to distract Becky. That distraction led to Maxxine taking advantage as she defeated Becky to win the title. Last week as Becky was in the ring ranting about the injustice that led to her losing her title, she was interrupted by Maxxine. Becky later sucker punched Maxxine but as she continued to attack her, Maxxine put her in the Ankle Lock and forced her to tap. It was later announced that the two will face each other for the title again on the January 5 Raw.

This week, Maxxine came out to cut a promo before being interrupted by Becky. Maxxine warned Becky that she’d put her in the Ankle Lock again if she got out of line, and Becky assured her that she wasn’t there to fight. Becky struggled to say that she gave credit to Maxxine but did say that she was able to get away with stealing a title. Maxxine said the only thing she stole from her is the spotlight and that if she can’t realize she earned the title, she’ll make her realize it next week. Becky went on to run down all her accolades and all the things she overcame and that’s it’s never over until she wins. To end the promo, Becky said that Maxxine’s going to have to ask herself next week whether or not she’s everything the people think she is or if she’s going to be everything she knows she is.

Analysis:

When this storyline first started, no one would’ve guessed that it would extend for as long as it has. Not only that, but no one thought that it would turn out to be as good as it has been. Between her feud with Lyra and this feud with Maxxine, Becky has proven to be a star maker. Arguably, there’s no one better in the women’s division at elevating other women than her. In just three months, Maxxine has gone from being an afterthought to being one of the breakout stars of the whole year.

Much like the Breakker and Punk segment earlier in the show, this back-and-forth promo was the perfect final sell for their rematch next week. Despite Becky being the bigger star with more experience, Maxxine didn’t back down to her. From where she was when this feud just started up until now, it’s clear to see Maxxine’s growth and confidence. As much as she’s improved and shown that she can be a star, it still doesn’t feel like her title reign is meant to be a long one. While this match next week will likely top all the other ones they’ve had, it just feels like Becky finally defeating Maxxine is the only logical way for this story to end.

Grade: B

A.J. Styles & Dragon Lee vs. The Usos

Latest developments:

On the October 20 Raw, AJ Styles & Dragon Lee defeated Finn Balor & JD McDonagh to win the World Tag Team Championship. On the December 1 Raw, a frustrated Jey Uso crashed out after being defeated by LA Knight. The following week, Jey came out with his brother Jimmy to announce they were back to being a team full time and that they were coming for the World Tag Team Titles. On the December 15 Raw, Jimmy & Jey made a case for deserving a title shot as they defeated the New Day. Last week, it was announced that they would challenge Styles & Lee for the titles this week.

As the match progressed, Jey hit Styles with a Spear that was followed by an Uso Splash by Jimmy for a close near fall. Later in the match, Lee dove through the second rope onto Jimmy and caused him to fall over the announce table. Styles hit Jey with a Styles Clash, but Jey kicked out at the last second. Styles then went for a Phenomenal Forearm, but he was hit with dueling Super-kicks in mid air by Jimmy & Jey. The Usos then hit dueling Super-kicks onto Lee and followed that with the 1D to win the match and regain the titles for the first time since WrestleMania 39.

Analysis:

To no surprise with all the talent involved, this was an incredible main event that closed out the year in the strongest way possible. When the Tag Titles are actually given a chance, we usually get something great like we got here. Now that the Usos are champions again, it looks like we’ll be seeing matches like this on the show more often. As big of a star as Jey’s become since he went solo, there’s just something special about seeing him team up with his brother Jimmy. This match really brought back a lot of fun memories of their classic matches from back when they ran the Tag Team Division and it looks like they’re on the verge of doing it again.

Now that Styles & Lee have dropped the titles, that now frees Styles to enter a feud with Gunther. As it’s been a feud that’s been teased recently, this now creates the perfect scenario for them to fully dive into it. It’s a fresh match that has a great story they can tell with Gunther being the new legend killer, and Styles on the verge of retirement. They could do the match anytime within the next month or even wait until WrestleMania if they play their cards right. Overall, this match delivered in giving us a great main event, new champions, and a new direction for everyone involved going into the new year.

Grade: A

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky Interrupt the Kabuki Warriors

Latest developments:

With their big title defense against Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky set for next week, Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka & Kairi Sane came out to cut a promo. As they gloated about their recent actions and how nobody was ready for them, Rhea & Iyo came out to interrupt. Both teams brawled outside the ring as Iyo’s injured back was reaggravated after being pushed into the announce table by Kairi. This allowed the champions to double team Rhea briefly, but Iyo made back in time to stop Kairi from hitting Rhea with an Insane Elbow. Rhea & Iyo then hit Asuka & Kairi simultaneously with kicks to the face as the champions retreated.

Analysis:

As this feud has been going on for four months, there was not much else they could do to sell the title match for next week. This segment didn’t really feel necessary and honestly, the pre- taped promo that aired later in the show from Rhea & Iyo was more effective than what we saw here. As mentioned before and also seen in this segment, Iyo’s injured back is going to be the main story going into the match. Despite that, it feels like all the pieces are in line for new champions to be crowned next week. For as long as this feud’s been going on and the way it’s played out, that feels like the outcome that would make the most sense.

Gunther vs. R-Truth

Latest developments:

After being confronted backstage by R-Truth, Gunther took the confrontation as a challenge and told Truth he’d see him in the ring. Gunter maintained the advantage until Truth was able to trap him in a Sleeper. Gunther eventually escaped and knocked Truth down with a hard chop followed by a clothesline. Truth mounted a brief comeback with John Cena-like Shoulder Tackles until he was knocked down with a devastating Big Boot. Gunther then hit him with a Powerbomb but chose to pick Truth up before the three count so that he could trap him in the Sleeper as Truth eventually tapped out.

Analysis:

With the run Gunther is on right now, this match was exactly what it needed to be. Considering his history with John Cena, Truth was the perfect first victim for Gunther coming out of retiring Cena. The way this match turned out will likely be the way we see most of Gunther’s matches turn out for the foreseeable future. Now that AJ Styles is no longer a Tag Team Champion, the door is wide open for Gunther to feud with him over the next few months. With the recent confrontations they’ve had, we could see a segment between them to really kick this feud off as early as next week.