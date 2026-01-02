WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (1/2): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, January 2, 2026

Where: Buffalo, N.Y. at KeyBank Center

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,764 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 19,200 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky & Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka & Kairi Sane & Lash Legend & Nia Jax – 8-Woman Tag Team match

Jade Cargill vs. Michin

Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black – Ambulance match

Drew McIntyre to reveal stipulations for Three Stages of Hell match

