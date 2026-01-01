TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (1/1): Kazarian vs. Bronson, Angel Warriors vs. Elegance Brand, Ali vs. Hometown Man

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JANUARY 1, 2026

EL PASO, TX AT EL PASO COUNTY COLISEM

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of the show from two weeks ago.

(1) THE ANGEL WARRIORS (Lei Ying Lee & Xia Brookside) vs. THE ELEGANCE BRAND (Heather by Elegance & M by Elegance w/The Concierge)

The Iinspiration were shown watching the match backstage on a monitor. The Elegance Brand got the heat on Xia, who made the hot tag to Lee. Dani Luna interfered and threw Lee into the ring post. Heather used the distraction to pin Xia.

WINNERS: The Elegance Brand

-Gia Miller entered Santino Marella’s dressing room and asked him about his daughter turning against him in the cage match a couple of weeks ago. A somber Santino mumbled and asked Gia to give Tommy Dreamer a paper. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt said that Stacks would face Steve Maclin next week for the TNA International Title.

(2) THE HOMETOWN MAN vs. MUSTAFA ALI (w/Order 4)

HTM fought off the Great Hands, but Ali used the distraction to get the pin after a 450 splash.

WINNER: Mustafa Ali

Order 4 continued to beat up HTM after the match. The Hands were distracted by a fake Elijah on the stage and ran after him. The real Elijah showed up in the ring and ran off Ali with a guitar. Elijah cut a promo and said that he hates when people mess with his friends. He played the HTM’s theme song and said he wanted to face Ali at Genesis.

-The Rascalz cut a promo backstage. They talked about going after the X Division Title. Wentz said he would talk to Santino. They went into his dressing room. Santino was still down. Wentz asked him for a title shot and Santino said “sure.” He said that they could face each other and the winner would take on Leon Slater. [c]

-Clips from Ethan Page beating Moose on this week’s NXT show.

-Team NXT promo. Arianna Grace bragged about putting her own father down. She complained that people saw “Santino’s Daughter” and not her, so something needed to change. She complained that her dad had no place for her even though she was the perfect daughter. Stacks said that she’s his girl now and that sometimes she even calls him “daddy.” They kissed.

-An ad promoted the AMC debut.

(3) JODY THREAT & JADA STONE & INDI HARTWELL vs. TESSA BLANCHARD & VICTORIA CRAWFORD & MILA MOORE (w/Robert Stone)

This went through a commercial break. Towards the end, Stone and Blanchard fought on the top rope. Tessa gave Stone the Magnum. Moore tagged in and got the pin on Stone.

WINNERS: Blanchard, Crawford, and Moore.

-The Injury Report featured Elijah and Lei Ying Lee. [c]

-A pre-taped segment showed the Righteous taking Matt Hardy to the back during the cage match from two weeks ago. A presumably groggy Hardy picked up a necklace. The Righteous appeared and said they were there to help him and everything they did was to help him. Vincent said Hardy just needed to trust them. Dutch tried to give Hardy a gift, but Hardy knocked it out of his hand and left the room. Vincent cackled.

-Back to live action, the Righteous entered the ring. Fans chanted “We want Matt!” Vincent talked about helping Matt Hardy up. Vincent said he was a reflection of Jeff Hardy. The Hardys music hit, and they came to the stage. Matt called it creepy and weird that they dragged him to the room. He said they’re not interested in the help from the Righteous. He said he is interested in fighting though and offered to face The Righteous. Vincent said he didn’t want that. Dutch said he wanted the Hardys to help them reach their potential. They continued going back and forth. Matt said he only wanted to elevated TNA as they head to the AMC era. [c]

(4) TREY MIGUEL vs. ZACHARY WENTZ vs. MYRON REED

This match was to determine a #1 contender for the X Division Title. X Division Champion Leon Slater sat in with the commentary team. After some fast-paced action, Reed pinned Wentz after a 450 splash. They all hugged at the end of the match.

WINNER: Myron Reed

-Bear Bronson and Frankie Kazarian were shown warming up. [c]

-The System came out for a promo. Eddie Edwards and JDC talked about facing each other in JDC’s last match. JDC proposed for the System to have one final match as a unit. He said they would face Cedric Alexander, Leon Slater, and the Hardys next week.

-Gia Miller interviewed the Hardys about the match next week. They were both looking forward to the match. As they walked away, they ran into a room that had a shrine to them. [c]

(5) FRANKIE KAZARIAN (c) vs. BEAR BRONSON — TNA World Title match

This went through a commercial break. Frankie won a hard-fought battle with the Fade to Black. TNA President Carlos Silva put the belt around Frankie’s waist.

WINNER: Frankie Kazarian

-Mike Santana entered the arena through the crowd. Hannifan said that Santana has the next title match against Frankie at Genesis. Santana cut a promo in the crowd saying that Santino just told him that the title match at Genesis isn’t happening — because it’s happening on the live AMC debut show on January 15th.