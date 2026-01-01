Tanahashi says he has “no worries” NJPW will remain hot after his retirement

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NJPW President and wrestler Hiroshi Tanahashi believes NJPW will stay hot after his retirement match against longtime rival and current AEW wrestler Kazuchika Okada drew a sellout crowd for Wrestle Kingdom 20 at The Tokyo Dome on Jan. 4.

“My retirement might have been what drew the house, but I feel my job on January 4 is to connect the fans to the wrestlers that will be there after I’m done,” Tanahashi said in a new interview on Jan. 1 with the NJPW website. “I hope people will leave saying that they’ve seen a ton of great wrestlers they want to get behind in the future. The great thing about wrestling is once you’re in you’re in and you really get hooked. I think there’s plenty of wrestlers to keep the fans hooked and I have no worries that we’ll be hot after my retirement.”

Tanahashi will continue with NJPW in his role as president after his retirement and he is looking forward to spending more time with his family now that he will no longer be an active in-ring competitor. “I might go to a manga cafe and read everything they have,” said Tanahashi. “But I spent so much time not just wrestling and on the road but being in the gym and trying to be at my best possible form physically. Without wrestling driving that, maybe there is time for hobbies but it’s more about my family. They might get mad and say it’s too little too late but I missed out on a lot and I want to spend more quality time with them. I want to have gratitude in my heart and be there for my son and daughter.”

Tanahashi was asked about his retirement match going on last and he said he would be angry about it if he was the NJPW World Hvt. Champion. “If I was champion I’d be mad!,” said Tanahashi. “But I think Tsuji and Takeshita will be doing their level best to have the best match on the show. In a way, they’re closing the album and we’re the bonus track. When Inoki retired, the Sasaki and Fujinami title match was on before the ceremony as well.”

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada will headline the sold out Wrestle Kingdom 20 on Jan. 4 at The Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. This will be Tanahashi’s retirement match. In 2025, Tanahshi wrestled in 148 matches, which included 41 singles matches. Tanahashi participated in his last G1 Climax tournament in 2025 where he surpassed the 100 total career wins mark. The event will air live on NJPW’s streaming service NJPW World with English and Japanese commentary.