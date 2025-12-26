WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/26): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Ilja Dragunov U.S. Title Open Challenge, The Miz vs. Joe Hendry, Drew McIntyre return

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 26, 2025

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: WrestleTix reported right before showtime that 7,773 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

Note – this show was taped in Grand Rapids last Friday (instead of the Smackdown that aired last week from Hershey) to allow talent to have off during the holidays.

– It was a holiday episode of Smackdown this week. WWE Champion Cody Rhodes arrived at the arena and asked General Manager Nick Aldis whether Drew McIntyre had arrived yet. Aldis said McIntyre hadn’t arrived yet, reminding Cody that once McIntyre makes his public apology and pays his fine, then if Cody lays a finger on McIntyre he will be stripped of his championship. Cody understood and exited. The Miz walked up and was annoyed that he has a match with Joe Hendry tonight. He stopped Aldis every time he was about to say Hendry’s name because he knew that Hendry appears when his name is said aloud. Aldis ended up saying it one time and suddenly a tv monitor turned on and Hendry was in the ring surrounded by four women and Otis dressed in Santa costumes. Akira Tazawa was perched on the top turnbuckle dressed like an elf. There was also an Easter bunny there…for some reason.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Clever moment having the monitor come on when Aldis mentioned Hendry’s name.)

Henry played a holiday song on his guitar to the tune of Jingle Bells. But it was about Miz always talking about his balls. Full transcript:

—He talks about his balls every single day. I guess that’s why he says that he came to play. I think he’s better off throwing them away. Cuz the truth is he can’t get a win without Carmelo Hayes.

Chorus: Oh, Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Miz has tiny balls. Every time he’s in a team he takes all the falls. Jingle Bells, Jingle Bells, Miz has tiny balls. He’d rather be in Hollywood but they won’t return his calls.

He was playing with his balls on John Cena’s last show. Then he got beat up by R-Truth and Joe. This song is getting weird but now something is clear, why he got kicked out of the locker room for half of his career.

Chorus— until Miz came out to yell and interrupt. Hendry ignored him and started singing again while prompting the crowd to participate. The bunny was gyrating. Miz put his hand up and yelled that when his hand goes up their mouths go shut. Miz said he spent 20 years building a legacy while Hendry is chasing choruses and punchlines. Miz said that now Cena is gone, he’s earned the right to be the locker room leader. He demanded they clear the ring and start their match now. Nick Aldis came out on stage and told them that their match would now be a Miracle on 34th Street Fight. Miz was angry. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I’m sure Jingle Balls will catch on and become a holiday classic.)

– They showed the accoutrement around the ring that made the upcoming match a Miracle on 34th Street Fight, including Christmas trees, wrapped gifts, a table with a red & white tablecloth with plates of cookies on it, and still the dreaded Easter bunny.

(1) JOE HENDRY vs. THE MIZ – Miracle on 34th Street Fight

They locked up 12 minutes into the show. Hendry escaped a leg scissors and posed. Corey Graves touted Miz for being a 2-time Grand Slam Champion. Cole mentioned that this was the 12th Miracle on 34th Street Fight in WWE history. Hendry grabbed a guitar out of one of the wrapped gifts at ringside. Miz reached into one and pulled out a tiny ukelele. He tried again and ridiculously pulled out 2 tiny Christmas ornament balls. I’m not explaining the joke. Miz hit Hendry with the ornaments and wanted to hit a Skull Crushing Finale into a Christmas tree but Hendry escaped and hip tossed Miz into the tree. Hendry grabbed a table from underneath the ring (it wasn’t decorated) and set it up in the ring. Miz rolled up Hendry from behind for a nearfall.

Hendry attempted a chokeslam through the table but Miz wriggled out. Miz charged at Hendry who pulled the top rope down as Miz went tumbling to the floor. Miz dove back into the ring so Hendry slid outside just to mess with him. Elf Tozawa and Otis cheered Hendry on from ringside as Miz elbow-dropped presents in the ring like he was Ric Flair in 1996. [c]

Santa Otis, Elf Tozawa, and the Easter Bunny kept patrolling ringside. They handed Hendry a Christmas tree so he could batter Miz with hit before hitting a fallaway slam. Hendry gave the tree a fallaway slam into Miz (seriously). Hendry tossed Miz to the floor. Elf Tozawa was holding a tray of cookies so Miz kicked them out of his hand and gave him a big boot for his troubles because Miz apparently hates free cookies during a match. The Easter Bunny and Otis approached Miz. Miz clobbered the Easter Bunny with a candy cane kendo stick. Otis grabbed the stick and he and Hendry beat up Miz with it, including crotching him with it. Hendry rolled Miz back into the ring and all parties went into the ring with them. Miz was outnumbered.

Hendry hit another fallaway slam. Otis did the caterpillar, paused to eat some cookies, and splashed Miz. Tozawa hit a senton splash from the top rope. The Easter Bunny revealed himself to be R-Truth and gave Miz the 5-knuckle shuffle with a bunny hop in-between. Hendry hit Miz with the guitar in the shoulder and chokeslammed him through the table in the ring. Hendry covered for the win.

WINNER: Joe Hendry by pinfall in 12:00.

After the match, Hendry, Santa Otis, Elf Tozawa, and Truth Bunny did the Hendry waving and pose in the ring.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This is where you come for high-brow comedy folks. It was probably fun for the kids at least.)

– Carmelo Hayes and Fraxiom were chatting. Ilja Dragunov asked if he could speak to Hayes to the other two left. Dragunov said he didn’t like how their U.S. title match played out a couple weeks ago so there would be no “Open” challenge tonight because he wanted to give Hayes another shot. Hayes said he wouldn’t miss.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: This brief segment worked because Hayes and Dragunov have been booked very well as fighting babyfaces over the last several months.)

– Charlotte Flair and Alex Bliss were shown in the back trading papers that said “Naughty” and “Nice” back and forth. Lash Legend and Nia Jax arrived at the arena.

– Cathy Kelley caught up to Drew McIntyre as he walked into the arena. He said he was really jet lagged and was going to take a nap. But he promised that before the end of the night everyone would have the answers to all their questions. [c]

– Aleister Black spoke in a pre-taped video. He talked about Damian Priest becoming a World Champion but then giving himself and his time to the Judgment Day, who then only took from him. Black and Zelina claimed to be there to remind him of what he buried because “man doesn’t descend into violence he returns to it.” They said that over the last 6 months they’ve made Priest hateful and violent but he still doesn’t get it.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Black’s promos aren’t resonating with me. They come across like utter rambling nonsense.)

– In the back, Byron Saxton asked Jade Cargill about Michin. Cargill said she was going to stomp on Michin and didn’t need a weapon because Cargill is the weapon. B-Fab was watching on a monitor and told Michin that she didn’t need to stick up for her and risk getting hurt my Cargill. Michin wasn’t scared of and didn’t respect Cargill. Michin said she would humble Cargill next week.

– Lash Legend entered for the next match, accompanied by Nia Jax. [c]

– Charlotte Flair entered along with her partner Alexa Bliss.

(2) CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss) vs. LASH LEGEND (w/Nia Jax)

The women locked up and jostled for control. Legend slammed Flair in a display of power. Legend clotheslined Flair and rammed her head into the turnbuckle. Legend whipped Flair into the corner and Flair ran into an uppercut. Legend covered for a one-count. It was a deliberate pace from Legend. Legend with a pop-up powerbomb but didn’t cover as they went to a break. [c]

Cole said that so far it had been the Legend show. Legend slammed Flair again and covered, earning a two-count this time since Flair had been worn down. A small contingent of the crowd was trying to rally behind Flair. Flair was whipped and did the vintage flip into the corner and ran to the other side. Unlike her famous father she actually hit her cross-body off the tope rope and then immediately started throwing chops, much to the crowd’s audible delight. Legend retaliated with a sudden brogue kick. Legend covered but inadvertently pulled Flair’s shoulder off the mat. Flair with a sunset flip for another two-count. Graves said that the longer match went it favored Flair.

Legend attempted a Lash extension but Flair reversed into a DDT. Flair stepped on Legend on the way to climb the ropes. Flair hit a moonsault and covered but Legend kicked out at two. Flair tried to soften up the knee so Jax got up on the apron to distract her. Jax jumped back down and Bliss jumped on her back. Flair executed a leverage pin for the sudden win.

WINNER: Charlotte Flair by pinfall in 11:00.

– NXT’s Trick Williams was sitting in a chair with his feet up in Nick Aldis’s office. He asked Aldis if he would match RAW’s offer. Cody Rhodes walked in and asked Trick to leave, so he did. Cody wanted to know what was going on with McIntyre. Aldis said he hadn’t apologized or paid his fine yet so Cody questioned what they were waiting for. Aldis snarkily called back to Cody saying last week that “Aldis works for him since he’s the champion,” but told him that he needed to control his damn emotions. Aldis reminded him again that he couldn’t lay a finger on McIntyre. Trick came back and told Cody that he better hold onto that title real tightly.

– United States Champion Ilja Dragunov entered for his upcoming title defense. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Solo Sikoa spoke while sitting at a table with his MFT behind him during a pre-taped video. Solo talked directly to Uncle Howdy about how he formed his own family while actually instilling fear in others, unlike the Wyatts. Solo told Howdy that the fireflies are fading away the lantern is burning low, so they better hold onto the tag team championships. Solo whistled and sang “he’s got the whole world in his hands” like he did last week.

– Carmelo Hayes entered for his championship opportunity. Cole and Graves claimed that this was a must-win match for Hayes.

(3) ILJA DRAGUNOV (c) vs. TBD – United States Championship Open Challenge

They came out aggressively striking and chopping all around the ring. Dragunov gained the early advantage with an enziguri and two German suplexes. Hayes tried to create some space by throwing forearms but Dragunov held on and threw some elbows to the side of Hayes’ head. Dragunov powered him up and chucked him to the other side of the ring. Dragunov with a big boot that knocked Hayes to the floor. [c]

Dragunov retained control with chops in the corner. Hayes caught a big boot attempt and fought back with hard chops of his own. Hayes with a huge clothesline and a springboard flying clothesline to follow-up. Hayes rallied the crowd and went for a tilt-a-whirl but Dragunov shrugged it off and hit a running knee and covered for a two-count. Dragunov off the top with a senton that missed as Hayes rolled away. Hayes hit a tilt-a-whirl facebuster and covered for a two-count. There was a mid “this is awesome” chant.

Hayes threw more vicious chops as Dragunov begged for more. Graves mentioned that Dragunov is fueled by pain. Dragunov lined up Hayes for the H-bomb but Hayes caught him with a kick to the head and a springboard blind DDT (which looked great). Hayes covered again for the one…two…Dragunov kicked out again! The crowd responded with a stronger “this is awesome” chant. Dragunov hit the Constantine special clothesline and connected with the top rope senton, but again Hayes kicked out of the cover. [c]

Dragunov demanded that Hayes get up. They traded blows but were both visibly worn down from the hard-hitting match. Dragunov placed Hays on the top turnbuckle and climbed up. Hayes smacked him till Dragunov fell off. Hayes jumped off but got caught with a kick to the head. Dragunov pulled Hayes up but Hayes escaped to the apron. Dragunov superplexed him back into the ring and attempted the H-bomb again. Hayes got his knees up but Dragunov bounced back with a stomp to the face. Dragunov planted Hayes with a chokeslam but again Hayes kicked out of the cover. Graves said that Dragunov had doubt in his eyes. Dragunov attempted another superplex but Hayes reversed it into a top rope cutter! Hayes covered for the one…two…Dragunov kicked out again! Hayes looked heartbroken. A third, LOUD “this is awesome” chant erupted.

Dragunov struggled to his feet on the apron. Hayes went for a tornado DDT from the inside but Dragunov caught him and lifted him on to his shoulders. Hayes fought out and they struck each other repeatedly until Dragunov gave him an AA on the apron. Dragunov leapt off the top again but Hayes caught him with the First 48 codebreaker. Hayes quickly went to the top rope himself as a dazed Dragunov struggled to his feet. Hayes connected with the Nothing But Net legdrop and covered. The referee counted one…two…three!

WINNER: Carmelo Hayes via pinfall in 21:00. Carmelo Hayes is the new United States Champion.

Hayes celebrated winning his first championship on the main roster. Cole and Graves were excited. Dragunov placed the belt around the waist of Hayes and held his arm up. Cole said that Melo didn’t miss and that any whispers or doubt were put to rest tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was a tremendous match. If you’ve been watching the parallel journeys of Dragunov and Hayes over the last several months then you were rewarded with a perfect culmination of two stories. Dragunov has been a take-on-all-comers respectable champion, which would inevitably result in him losing the title one day. Today was that day because he faced someone who was more desperate for a win.

They told a great story of neither wanting to give an inch to the other. Then, Hayes had the one counter at the end, hitting the codebreaker that allowed him to gain the victory. Hayes had been talking about wanting to be a singles champion for months so when he accomplished it tonight it MATTERED.

I encourage anyone who didn’t watch to go watch this match. Pay attention to the crowd chants and how they got louder as the match kept getting better and more intense. This was professional wrestling at its finest.)

– In the back, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss said they needed to regain the tag team titles. Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky walked up to remind them that they have title match coming up on Monday Night. Lash Legend and Nia Jax, as well as the Kabuki Warriors came up and they all started arguing like children. Nick Aldis, who’d been chatting with the referee that Drew McIntyre Claymore kicked a few weeks ago, broke up the women’s argument and made an 8-woman tag team match for Smackdown next week.

– United States Champion Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre entered for the next match. [c]

– Cathy Kelley congratulated Carmelo Hayes in the back. The crowd cheered. Hayes said that he was delayed but not denied. He thanked Dragunov for elevating him and the championship. Johnny Gargano attacked Hayes from behind and said the title would be his.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is your first challenger Carmelo Hayes.)

– Giulia and Kiana James made their entrance.

(4) GIULIA & KIANA JAMES vs. CHELSEA GREEN & ALBA FYRE

Green locked up with James. They both complained about having their hair pulled. They took turns rolling each other up. Fyre tagged in but James countered a tornado DDT. Fyre hit a superkick and cover for an “early” nearfall. Green tagged in and face planted James and covered for another two-count. Green with a headlock. James escaped and tagged out while Green saluted as she’s wont to do.

Giulia threw Green by her hair and knocked Fyre off the apron. Giulia connected with a running knee and a snap suplex, then nailed a missile dropkick. Giulia dumped Fyre to the floor and hit the northern lights bomb. Giulia covered for the easy three count.

WINNERS: Giulia and Kiana James in 4:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Nothing much happened until Giulia came in for 30 seconds and destroyed Green.)

– In Nick Aldis’s office, Kit Wilson asked Aldis for an opportunity. Aldis said that next week on Smackdown there would be one for him. The referee from earlier was in the office. Cody Rhodes walked up and asked if McIntyre had apologized yet. He hadn’t. Cody was annoyed. McIntyre’s music played. Aldis told Cody to control his emotions and let him handle McIntyre.

McIntyre made his way to the ring with a big smile on his face. Cole said that three questions needed to be answered:

Will McIntyre apologize to referee Dan Engler? Will he pay the fine levied by Nick Aldis? If he does the aforementioned things, will McIntyre let everyone know what stipulation he’s decided on for his upcoming WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes. [c]

– There was a promo video for Oba Femi showing him dominate opponents.

– The announcers reminded the viewers that starting next week Smackdown returns to 3 hours.

– Nick Aldis and official Dan Engler were in the ring with McIntyre. Aldis asked for the apology and for him to pay the fine. McIntyre handed Aldis a check to cover the fine. He then genuinely and humbly apologized to Dan Engler for Claymore kicking him in the face. He also apologized to Engler for having to be a referee because he wasn’t good enough to be a wrestler. He also apologized to Engler’s wife for having to watch her husband get kicked in the face and for not being married to someone like McIntyre who stood up for his convictions no matter the consequences. He then apologized to Engler’s children for having a coward and a corporate stooge for a father. McIntyre dared a now-angry Engler to hit him. Cody Rhodes’s music played and the WWE Champion walked with a purpose down to the ring.

Aldis tried to stop Cody from attacking McIntyre. McIntyre begged Cody to hit him while Cody struggled with what to do. McIntyre tried goading him by referencing Dusty. He also said he wished that Cody’s wife and children had been there when Drew attacked him in his bus. McIntyre wished that Brandi could have seen what a real man looks like. Aldis was holding Cody back. McIntyre said that his WWE Championship Match would be held in Berlin, Germany in a 3 Stages of Hell match. Cody immediately agreed to the stipulation (though he really shouldn’t have had a choice). McIntyre said he had one last thing “when I send you straight to hell, say hi to your dad for me.” The crowd reacted big to that as Cody looked incensed. Cody violently escaped Aldis’s grasp, who was trying to hold him back, sending Aldis into the turnbuckle. McIntyre Claymore kicked Cody then crawled over and picked up the WWE Championship and held it in the air.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Strong segment. They have told this story well over the last few weeks. The tag line at the end about seeing Dusty in hell resonated with the audience because only an a$$hole like McIntyre would say something that underhanded.)

