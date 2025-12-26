WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (12/26): Keller’s report on Joe Hendry vs. The Miz, Ilja Dragunov U.S. Title defense, Drew McIntyre returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

DECEMBER 26, 2025 (Taped 12/19)

GRAND RAPID, MICH. AT VAN ANDEL ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY WADE KELLER, PWTORCH EDITOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

[HOUR ONE]

-A video package aired on the Cody Rhodes-Drew McIntyre saga at Drew’s house last week.

-G.M. Nick Aldis reminded Cody Rhodes backstage that he will have to strip him of the title if he touches Drew. The Miz then approached Aldis and asked for Aldis not to play Joe Hendry’s music.

-Hendry’s music played and he was already in the ring with Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Maxinne Dupri along with someone dressed in a bunny mascot outfit. Hendry sung a song with lyrics that said Miz has tiny balls and that he’d rather be in Hollywood but they never return his calls, plus noted he was kicked out of the locker room for half his career or whenever he’s in a tag match he always takes the falls. Miz interrupted and demanded he stop. Miz said when his hand goes up, their mouths go shut. Miz said he spent 20 years winning big matches, not singing. He said now that Cena is gone, he’s earned the right to be the locker room leader. He said the jokes stop now and it’s time to wrestle.

Aldi walked out and told Miz that his match is a “Miracle on 34th Street” fight. Graves said, “Alright, cancel Christmas.” Cole said Christmas already happened. [c]

(1) THE MIZ vs. JOE HENDRY – Miracle on 34th Street fight

The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. Miz held up an ukulele to use as a weapon, which led to jokes about Miz having small thigs. Graves was emphatically defending Miz. Hendry avoided Miz and slid to the floor to hang out with his friends at ringside. Miz threw a fit. He dropped an elbow in a gift wrapped box as they cut to a break. They cut to a break at 3:30. [c]

Back from the break, Miz knocked a tray of cookies out of Tozawa’s hands. The Easter Bunny approached Miz. Miz hit him with a candy cane kendo stick. Otis broke it and yelled at Miz. Hendry then attacked Miz and yanked a broken kendo stick between his legs. The bunny entered the ring. Tozawa slid in more trays of cookies. Otis also entered. Hendry gave Miz a fallaway slam. Otiz did The Worm. Otis ate a cookie and then splashed Miz. Tozawa landed a top rope senton splash. The bunny removed his head and revealed he was R-Truth. Truth then did a You Can’t See Me routine on Miz. Hendry hit Miz with a guitar and then slammed him through a table and scored a three count. Cole said he believes in the magic of Christmas and Joe Hendry. He asked Graves what Miz will tell his kids when he gets home.

As Hendry celebrated, Cole said made a Tony Hinchcliffe reference.

WINNER: Hendy in 11:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Just a reminder, Hinchcliffe is the comedian who has been embraced by WWE after he landed on the national radar when he called Puerto Rico literally a floating island of trash when speaking on behalf of Donald Trump last year. He has refused to apologize for the the joke because it was based on his knowledge of a Federal grant for clean up of a landfill – a single site (a steel plant) in Puerto Rico, which was just one of over 100 sites across the United States that were funded for cleanup during President Biden’s presidency.)

-Backstage, Ilja Dragunov walked up to Carmelo Hayes as he was chatting with Fraxiom. Dragunov said he can’t be at peace the way his U.S. Title match with him went. Dragunov said whether Hayes likes it or not, he gets his rematch against him tonight. They shook hands and Hayes said, “I won’t miss.”

-They showed Charlotte and Alexa Bliss holding sheets of paper that said “Naughty” and “Nice” on them, switching who was holding them.

-They showed the arrival of Nia Jax and Lash Legends.

-Cathy Kelley interviewed Drew McIntyre as he arrived. She somewhat desperately in a frazzled tone asked if he can reveal what his match stipulation will be for his match with Cody. He said by the end of the night, everyone will have all the answers.)

(Keller’s Analysis: Kelley’s demeanor was that of someone trying to find someone to fly a plane after the pilot had a had a heart attack mid-flight. Why can’t their interviewers just strike a believable normal tone?) [c]

-Cole hyped John Cena retirement action figures.

(Keller’s Analysis: Will his merchandising onslaught ever cease? Shouldn’t the term “retirement” mean WWE stops pushing his merch?)

-A vignette aired with Aleister Black. Black said, “Man doesn’t descend into violence; he returns to it.” Zelina Vega added to the message. she said Damien Priest wasn’t hiding from the truth, but rather he couldn’t carry it. She said it in a disgusting tone.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Jade Cargill about facing Michin next week. “I don’t need weapons, I am the weapon,” she said. “Bring your kendo stick, because I’m not going to need it.”

-Elsewhere, Michin approached B-Fab. B-Fab said this could get bad for her quickly. Michin said they’re not scared, they just don’t respect her because she’s got a bad attitude. She said she needs to get humbled and that’ll happen next week.

-Lash made her entrance, accompanied by Jax. [c]

(2) LASH LEGEND (w/Nia Jax) vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR (w/Alexa Bliss)

Charlotte made her entrance, accompanied by Bliss and her doll.

ANNOUNCED MATCHES & SEGMENTS

Joe Hendry vs. The Miz

Ilja Dragunov vs. ??? – United States Championship Open Challenge

Drew McIntyre returns to Smackdown