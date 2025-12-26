VIP PODCAST 12/26 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): What has Austin Theory ever done to justify this new push, Mailbag on biggest shocks of last 35 years, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw including a sidebar asking: What has Austin Theory ever done to justify this new push and why there is no evidence he is worth the effort

MAILBAG:

John Cena’s “U Can’t C Me” origin story

Could Gunther get the same backlash as Roman Reigns if fans perceive him as over-pushed?

Did Gunther get a different kind of win over Cena because it was his retirement match, and did Triple H not anticipate the backlash?

What were the biggest shocks of the last 35-plus years?

What if C.M. Punk had returned to WWE in 2021 instead of going to AEW? Would AEW be better off today?

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com