VIP PODCAST 12/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Continental Classic home stretch, reviews of Dynamite & Collision, Worlds Collide preview (43 min.)

Reviews of AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, and the Christmas AEW Collision episodes with a primary focus on the Continental Classic outcomes

A preview of the added matches to the AEW Worlds Collide PPV

A review of this week’s NXT TV show

Thoughts on Joe Hendry’s value on the main roster

