News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 12/26 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 pf 2): Continental Classic home stretch, reviews of Dynamite & Collision, Worlds Collide preview (43 min.)

December 26, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

  • Reviews of AEW Collision, AEW Dynamite, and the Christmas AEW Collision episodes with a primary focus on the Continental Classic outcomes
  • A preview of the added matches to the AEW Worlds Collide PPV
  • A review of this week’s NXT TV show
  • Thoughts on Joe Hendry’s value on the main roster

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025