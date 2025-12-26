WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (12/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, December 26, 2025

Where: Grand Rapids, Mich. at Van Andel Arena

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 7,773 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,184 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Joe Hendry vs. The Miz

Ilja Dragunov vs. ??? – United States Championship Open Challenge

Drew McIntyre returns to Smackdown

