FREE PODCAST 12/26 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Samoa Joe re-signs with NXT, Cena-Nexus angle, Miz’s mainstream media blitz, ROH Final Battle 2010, AWA demise reflections (154 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Dec. 17 and 20, 2010.

On the Dec. 17, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch Nostalgia columnist Brian Hoops discussed with live callers news of Samoa Joe re-signing with TNA, the TLC PPV on Sunday, The Miz everywhere with discussion of his interviews & character & booking him to WrestleMania 27 as champion, John Cena and Nexus’s future after TLC, and Sean Radican calls in at the beginning of the show to discuss ROH Final Battle 2010 on Saturday, ROH in general, and Dragon Gate USA.

Then in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, Caldwell & Hoops discuss the TLC PPV in-depth, whether WWE will put the World Title on Alberto Del Rio, marketability of stars in pro wrestling and MMA, and 20 years ago Torch Newsletter Flashback discussion of the AWA’s imminent demise.

Then on the Dec. 20, 2010 episode, PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell discussed with live callers the previous night’s TLC PPV in-depth, the state of WWE business, live crowd reactions at TLC & how the overall audience is taking the product, tonight’s Raw and where they go from here with John Cena (as accurately predicted by Mitchell) and the Nexus group, Eric Bischoff’s weekend debate, if there’s ever a place for chairshots to the head, and more.

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

–https://bsky.app/profile/ pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com