FREE PODCAST 12/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Saturday’s Worlds End PPV, reflect back on C2 tournament blocks, more (95 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:
- (00:00) Introductions
- (03:07) Worlds End; 7,893 tickets distributed
- (10:34) Continental Classic Final Four & semifinal matchups locked
- (31:57) Mixed Nuts Mayhem (8-person tag) announced
- (36:02) Young Bucks/Kenny Omega status; Andrade non-compete resolved
- (42:57) Women’s World Title
- (47:02) Darby vs. Gabe Kidd added as surprise match
- (50:35-58:54) World title four-way (Joe-Swerve-Hangman-MJF)
- (01:02:20) Zach’s email and Trivia, and in-person plans
