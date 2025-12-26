FREE PODCAST 12/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview Saturday’s Worlds End PPV, reflect back on C2 tournament blocks, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

(00:00) Introductions

(03:07) Worlds End; 7,893 tickets distributed

(10:34) Continental Classic Final Four & semifinal matchups locked

(31:57) Mixed Nuts Mayhem (8-person tag) announced

(36:02) Young Bucks/Kenny Omega status; Andrade non-compete resolved

(42:57) Women’s World Title

(47:02) Darby vs. Gabe Kidd added as surprise match

(50:35-58:54) World title four-way (Joe-Swerve-Hangman-MJF)

(01:02:20) Zach’s email and Trivia, and in-person plans

Send your thoughts and questions to allelitecc@gmail.com

