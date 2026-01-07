FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss WrestleKingdom and whether it set up New Japan for 2026, Jericho-WWE teases, Punk-Breakker outcome, Mercedes, Ciampa, WWE Unreal, Dupri, MJF (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.
- WrestleKingdom analysis including Kazuchika Okada’s performance and effort, how Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement was handled, the quality of the show overall, did the event entice fans who showed up for the first time in years or ever to come back, who are the top rising stars for 2026, and more
- The Chris Jericho-WWE teases, pro and con
- WWE Unreal
- Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
- Is WWE overdoing the underdog storyline
- Tommaso Ciampa
- C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker
- MJF and Jon Moxley and the AEW Men’s Division in 2026
- Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale and the AEW Women’s Division in 2026
- AEW ratings for Continental Classic and whether the tournament should be moved so more people see it
- Some Chevy Chase talk, too!
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
OTHER LINKS…
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
Follow us on Blue Sky…
–https://bsky.app/profile/
Emails…
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.