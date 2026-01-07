FREE PODCAST 1/6 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Fann discuss WrestleKingdom and whether it set up New Japan for 2026, Jericho-WWE teases, Punk-Breakker outcome, Mercedes, Ciampa, WWE Unreal, Dupri, MJF (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.

WrestleKingdom analysis including Kazuchika Okada’s performance and effort, how Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement was handled, the quality of the show overall, did the event entice fans who showed up for the first time in years or ever to come back, who are the top rising stars for 2026, and more

The Chris Jericho-WWE teases, pro and con

WWE Unreal

Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri

Is WWE overdoing the underdog storyline

Tommaso Ciampa

C.M. Punk vs. Bron Breakker

MJF and Jon Moxley and the AEW Men’s Division in 2026

Mercedes Mone and Willow Nightingale and the AEW Women’s Division in 2026

AEW ratings for Continental Classic and whether the tournament should be moved so more people see it

Some Chevy Chase talk, too!

