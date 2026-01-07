AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (1/7): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 7, 2026

Where: TULSA, OKLA. at BOK CENTER

How To Watch: Live on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,611 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,064. The arena has a capacity of 19,199 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. The Opps (Hook & Powerhouse Hobbs) – Light Out match

Jon Moxley vs. Shelton Benjamin – AEW Continental Championship Eliminator match

Bandido vs. Sammy Guevara

“Timeless” Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

“Jungle” Jack Perry & JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. The Demand (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kahn)

MJF to appear

Jim Ross to return

Willow Nightingale TBS Championship celebration

