NXT HITS & MISSES (1/6): Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame, Kendal Grey vs. Jacy Jayne, Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater with intriguing final scene

Tatum Paxley vs. Izzy Dame: Minor Hit

A few clunky moments, but overall a decent match. Hopefully this puts the nail in the coffin of the feud between Paxley and Dame. I’m not sure where this will lead for either woman, but I wouldn’t mind seeing Dame in the North American title picture. Paxley is over with the crowd, but I wonder just how much legs her crazy, chaotic character has in the long run. Ditching the dolls is a good first step and I could see her filling a “Nikki Cross-like” role.

Kendal Grey vs. Jacy Jayne: Hit

I can see why the WWE is high on Grey. For her relatively short time in the business, she has great athleticism, and Jayne is an always reliable go in the ring. The outcome wasn’t ever really in question, especially with the numbers game that is used, sometimes, far too often by Fatal Influence. I know heels cheat, but at the same time, it tends to diminish the credibility of the champion. I wouldn’t mind seeing them run this matchup back in the future.

Thea Hail vs. Izzy Dame: Hit

Hey, look: I’m psychic! I said I wouldn’t mind Dame in the NA Title hunt and voila…you’re welcome! Nice win for Dame. I remember her debuted on NXT and I’ve watched her solid growth since then and she’s definitely earned a run with the title. Hail loses nothing in defeat based on the beatdown to kick off the show. This is the most relevant The Culling has been in a while, thanks to Izzy Dame. On a side note: I like open challenges, but NXT seems to be the only brand that has referees trying to stop people from getting into the ring. On the other hand, on the main roster you see one person stroll to the ring unchallenged by anyone else. There should be a happy medium in there somewhere.

Oba Femi vs. Leon Slater: Hit

Classic big man/little man match-up. Slater is a ton of fun to watch and Oba is just genetically gifted. Like the Women’s Championship match, there was no real mystery as to the outcome (outside of that OUTSTANDING crucifix pin attempt by Slater), but it was nice for Slater to given a chance to shine in a one-on-one matchup with the big guy. Nothing was shown, but was the championship left in the ring a sign that Femi vacated the title? I was surprised his call up didn’t come sooner, but this was rather abrupt. The time constraints on The CW have led to some awkward moments on NXT in 2025.