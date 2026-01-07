News Ticker

VIP NEWSLETTER – PRO WRESTLING TORCH #1952 (Jan. 7, 2026): Radican’s WrestleKingdom cover story, Lansdell’s TokyoDome report, Parks on Continental Classic

January 7, 2026

PWTorch Newsletter #1952

Cover-dated January 7, 2026

SUMMARY: This week’s PWTorch Newsletter features Sean Radican’s cover story on New Japan’s WrestleKingdom event featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement… Chris Lansdell’s in-depth match report with star ratings and analysis of the TokyoDome event… Greg Parks’s column on the AEW Continental Classic… Wade Keller’s End Notes on why 2026 should be the year Cody Rhodes gets to be the centerpiece spotlight babyface champion of WWE… Keller’s TV reports… More…

