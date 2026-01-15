AEW wrestler reportedly headed to WWE (potential spoilers)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Note: This post contains potential spoilers for AEW Collision on Saturday.

Powerhouse Hobbs is expected to leave AEW for WWE according to a report from Fightful select. Hobbs’s contract expired at midnight on Wednesday. Hobbes is leaving despite ongoing contract negotiations over the past few months with AEW. The report states that Hobbs had a substantial offer from AEW to stay. He is expect to sign with WWE imminently unless something major changes.

Hobbs’s last AEW match will air on Collision on Jan. 17. Hobbs & Samoa Joe & Katsuyori Shibata are set to defend the AEW Trios Titles against Hangman Page & JetSpeed in a match that was taped after Dynamite on Jan. 14.

Hobbs debuted in AEW in 2020. He has held the AEW Trios Championship and the TNT Championship during his time in the company. Hobbs was part of the Team Taz stable and most recently had aligned himself with Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata, and Hook as The Opps stable.