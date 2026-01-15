FREE PODCAST 1/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Lilly: MJF vs. Bandido, Darby vs. Pac, preview of TNA on AMC, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Darrin Lilly to discuss the MJF vs. Bandido main event for the AEW World Title, Darby Allin vs. Pac and the lack of an angle afterward, the Hangman-Swerve-Kenny Omega segment, Doyle & Davis, Kevin Knight, and much more with live caller, chat, and email interactions throughout. They also preview TNA Impact Wrestling’s debut on AMC tomorrow night.

