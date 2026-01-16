AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (1/14): Adams’ alt-perspective report with analysis of MJF vs. Bandido, Darby vs. Pac, Hangman vs. Keith, Four-way tag match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

JANUARY 14, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZ. AT ARIZONA FINANCIAL THEATER

AIRED ON TBS & HBO MAX

REPORT BY CHRISTOPHER ADAMS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Bpwryan Danielson

Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with a very loud crowd, explosions of fire, and Excalibur welcoming viewers.

-Excalibur ran down the matches, ending with a focus on the main event featuring MJF versus Bandido for the AEW World Championship

-A pretaped promo with Samoa Joe aired. Joe said, “There’s not enough time to deal with all the fools and their foolishness.” He said he was preparing for his upcoming Trios match, then asked of Hangman Adam Page, “What shall I do with a man like you.” Bryan Keith appeared on screen as Samoa Joe said he put a bounty on Hangman.

-Bryan Keith said he was here to cash in on Hangman. “You beat my ass like I stole something,” said Keith. He wants revenge.

(1) PAC vs. DARBY ALLIN

“This is a grudge match of epic proportions,” said Excalibur as Darby Allin made his entrance. Reporting as entrances were made, Renee Paquette gave backstory about the feud, focusing on Darby’s past inability to beat Pac. ‘It’s a matter of what Darby Allin is willing to give inside the ring,’ she said. Pac was accompanied by all the Death Riders, but stopped before entering the ring. He fist bumped and said, “I do this by myself, I got this.” The Death Riders walked away.

Before the bell rang, Darby dove forcefully at Pac, driving his back into the barricade. Pac was bent backwards over the rail. The action continued ringside and into the crowd, with Darby doing a Coffin Drop off of a ledge onto Pac. As the action returned to the ring, Bryan Danielson commented how this was the same place where Darby won the AEW Tag Team Championships with Sting. Danielson commented on how Pac was running away from Darby, but just after that comment, Pac executed a German Suplex on the mat outside the ring. He then performed a Belly-to-Belly suplex onto the ringsteps. Pac called for the bell and Darby agreed. It rang 10 minutes into the first hour.

Pac slingshotted Darby face-first into the ropes, unsuccessfully pinning him for a two count. Excalibur commented, “That’s a great way for Pac to tear off Darby Allin’s ear.” After Pac performed another German Suplex, they cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

After the commercial break, Darby stood atop the turnbuckle and delivered a dropkick to Pac, who was outside the ring. Darby executed a Coffin Splash followed by a flurry of offense that Pac managed to counter. Pac then hit an Avalanche Belly-to-Belly Suplex, followed by an Awesome Bomb over the ropes onto the ramp. Darby lay motionless on the ramp but managed to get back into the ring at a nine-count. Darby flipped off Pac with two middle fingers, eliciting loud cheers from the crowd. Pac jumped off the ropes but hurt his already injured ankle.

Seizing the moment, Darby went for an Ankle Pick, then performed another Coffin Drop from the top rope to the floor. He threw Pac back into the ring and executed a Coffin Drop on the apron. Inside the ring, Pac pulled the referee into Darby’s path while he ran. Pac tried another suplex, but Darby countered with a Scorpion Death Lock. Wheeler Yuta entered the ring with a chair, but Darby hit a Scorpion Death Drop. Darby then placed the chair on Pac’s ankle and delivered yet another Coffin Drop. Pac tapped out. “Let’s see if this brings him peace,” said Bryan Danielson.

WINNER: Darby in 12:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: A very physical, energetic, and bombastic match. Darby succeeed in his quest against the Death Riders, even whn they did not keep the fight clean. I would like to see clearer direction from this feud, with something like an endgame revealed in the next few weeks.) [c]

(2) “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE vs. BRYAN KEITH (w/Big Bill)

Bryan Keith entered first, accompanied by Big Bill. Excalibur remembered the bounty placed on Hangman. Hangman entered to loud acclaim, and the bell rang at the 27th minute. Offense was traded evenly between both men, with Hangman gaining the upper hand by delivering a Big Boot to Bryan Keith’s face. Bryan Danielson called Bryan Keith one of the toughests people he knows. During an offensive sequence, Hangman bounced off the ropes after being thrown and was able to maintain control of the match and the offense. There was a double-box break at the 3-minute mark. [c]

After the break, Keith delivered a boot to Page’s jaw. Danielson commented, “Bryan Keith is wrestling this match with an intensity I haven’t seen in a while.” Keith landed a suplex on Hangman into the turnbuckle for a two-count. Page offered offense and was able to get into position for the buckshot lariat, but his boot was grabbed by Big Bill. Swerve Strickland came with a chain-wrapped fist. Hangman delivered a big boot followed by a buckshot lariat to Bryan Keith. Page won decisively.

WINNER: Hangman in 10:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: This match was more than filler, but not quite a total package. The wrestling itself was nice, but there was a missing element to the chemistry between Page and Keith that did not allow me to fully enter the match.)

– Excalibur said it’s amazing how Swerve and Page can work together. The entire commentary team highlighted this, even as they recognized that the goals for both men are to get the AEW Championship.

Page grabbed a microphone and said, “Go collect your bounty now, dumbass.” Page said he will take everything from Samoa Joe. The crowd chanted; Swerve addressed MJF and said he and Page will come for MJF relentlessly. Swerve also said he wanted to be back on the mountain.

Kenny Omega’s music hit, and he came out with a microphone in hand, flames, and fireworks.

“Three former champions occupying the same ring,” said Excalibur.

Kenny said he came out early, before his scheduled time. He said he wanted to be in the ring with the champions. He said they all had something to prove. It meant something when fans called him the God of Professional Wrestling, saying, “If you still believe, then I still believe!” Page wished for the best man to win if he and Kenny crossed paths.

Page left the ring. “Swerve seems none too pleased,” said Excalibur. Kenny stayed in the ring. The Don Callis Family came out. “I have something important to say,” Callis shouted. He said Kenny should wrestle the man who broke Kota Ibushi’s leg. “Why didn’t you wrestle the Walking Weapon, Josh Alexander?”

Kenny said he had time tonight. Don said no. “Daddy decides when matches get made,” he said. “What I say goes.”

The crowd shouted, “F— Don Callis!” as Kenny conducted them.

(Adams’ Analysis: The main event scene in AEW is already rich and varied. With the return of Kenny Omega, it becomes even more exciting. I do wonder how far they will go in making Omega champion again. The crowd was certainly excited. I am more intrigued by the pairing of Swerve and Page, who feel like the baddest of the bad men in the business right now.)

-Backstage, Renee interviewed Brody King. He was joined by Jonathan Cruz, who, after making complaints, was informed by King that they both had an exhibition match. [c]

(3) BRODY KING vs. JONATHAN CRUZ

Brody King came out, as Cruz waited in the ring. Brody delivered a big chop, with Cruz falling stiffly to the mat. Cruz attempted a top-rope leaping maneuver, but Brody punched him in mid-air. He delivered his Gonzo Bomb to beat Cruz.

WINNER: Brody in approximately 30 seconds.

-Brody grabbed a microphone and said, “Bandido, I want you to beat MJF’s ass from pillar to post.” He wants to be the first challenger when Bandido wins.

-Excalibur highlighted AEW’s partnership with White Castle, followed by information about the main event. A video package aired of World’s End, then spotlighted MJF’s feud with Bandido.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Dynamite: CLICK HERE (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(4) THE YOUNG BUCKS vs. GOA (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) vs. JET SPEED (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & “The Jet” Kevin Knight) vs. MARK DAVIS & JAKE DOYLE

The bell rang at 60 minutes, as Young Bucks executed stereo suicide dives. Offense was traded back and forth between Jet Speed and the Bucks. Davis and Doyle entered, slammed their opponents, then the big men in the ring squared off and exchanged drop kicks. Commentary highlighted that the match aimed to determine the number one contender for the tag team titles.

The Bucks and Jet Speed cornered Davis and Doyle in the turnbuckle, delivering punches. Davis and Doyle collided, hyped each other up, then, for a brief moment, Jet Speed and the Bucks attempted a BTE trigger. The big men lifted all four opponents for powerbombs; Danielson noted that it was the first time Doyle and Davis teamed together.

Toa Loana performed a moonsault off the apron, then slammed Nick Jackson back and forth on the barricade. The match went to a commercial. [c]

When they returned at the 7-minute mark, Jet Speed and Doyle were in the ring; Knight went for a flying arm, but Doyle countered with a massive block. Speedball lifted Doyle onto his shoulders; Davis delivered a German suplex. Matt Jackson came in; the Bucks took control both inside and outside the ring.

Two falls by GOA were broken up by Kevin Knight.

Speedball executed an Ultimate Weapon off the turnbuckle onto Matt Jackson’s back as he was on Nick’s shoulders.

Near falls went back and forth between the Bucks and Jet Speed; a BTE trigger was attempted, with Bucks on Jet Speed. Ricochet pulled the referee out; Jack Perry evened the odds, going after Ricochet.

Commentary provided a lot of helpfu backstory throughout the night.

Doyle caught Jet Speed, powerbombing him to the floor. Davis performed a piledriver Knight to secure a victory.

WINNER: Davis & Doyle in 17:00.

(Adams’ Analysis: A chaotic match that had so much going on, it was easy to get lost and thus tune out of the action. However, several brilliant high spots and contrasting strong man spots made for 17 minutes of pure carnage-like fun!)

-FTR came out, with Stokley in a wheelchair. They elevated their belts to taunt Davis and Doyle, and the teams got into a brawl. Dax walked away holding one of his shoes.

-Excalibur highlighted the main event and ran down the trios match. [c]

-After the commercial, a segment aired that honored the death of Bob Weir, of “The Grateful Dead,” acknowledging Tony Kahn’s friendship with Weir.

-Christopher Daniels, Zayda Steel, Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin spoke about their upcoming match. Daniels said, “The morning doesn’t matter if you can’t survive the night.” He snapped his fingers, and they cut to black.

(Adams’ Analysis: How serious are we supposed to take Christopher Daniels? That was…something)

(5) KRIS STATLANDER & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE & HARLEY CAMERON vs. THE TRIANGLE OF MADDNESS (Thekla & Julia Hart & Skye Blue)

Babes of Wrath received a big pop, with Kris Statlander entering last. Statlander and Thekla started the match, with Thekla quickly tagging in Julia Hart, prompting Danielson to comment on the mind games. Hart applied a front face lock, and there was a series of grappling exchanges between Hart and Statlander, showcasing acrobatics and agility. Hart attempted a Casadora, but it was unsuccessful. Statlander and Cameron fought together after Cameron tagged in. Cameron delivered a Sling Blade and went for a pin, earning a two-count before tagging in Willow Nightingale.

Willow tagged in Skye Blue, and the two exchanged moves before Skye cornered Willow, delivering lariats and slams. All three faces took turns mounting offense. Harley kicked at two after a blockbuster by Skye, leading to a commercial break. [c]

Returning from commercial, Statlander and Thekla squared off, trading blows. Hart tried to sneak in from behind, but Statlander intercepted, hitting a backbreaker. She then caught Skye in the corner, followed by a running uppercut and a big knee to the side of her head.

Skye later delivered a DDT, while Willow waited for a spinebuster. Thekla was kicked, and Cameron hit a backstabber. Hart broke up a pin attempt after Babes of Wrath executed a tandem offense.

Willow attempted a running lariat on Thekla, but the crowd was energized. The Babes of Wrath reversed a powerbomb attempt, and Thekla ducked under, catching Willow on the jaw. Thekla then hit a spear on Statlander, stomped her, and secured a pin at 1:36.

WINNERS: Triangle of Madness in 12:00.

Excalibur called this an “incredible victory.”

(Adams’ Analysis: Another chaotic shot of adrenaline. I really love watching Harley and Willow wrestle. They inject a kind of pop brutality which contrasts nicely with the darkness.)

-Renee Paquette spoke with Jet Speed in a backstage segment. They spoke about how hard things have been for them lately, but they are looking forward to winning the Trios Titles. They will have a match on Collision against the Opps. [c]

(6) MJF vs. BANDIDO – AEW World Title match

Bandido entered first, followed by MJF. The bell rang at the 48-minute mark. “The best bell-to-bell wrestler in 2025,” said Excalibur. Bandido. Commentary noted the heritage honored by Bandido’s ring attire.

Bandido and MJF traded offense with shoulder tackles, MJF being cocky, and acrobatic sequences on the ropes. MJF called Bandido a “dumbass.” The crowd cheered.

Bandido taunted MJF with his finger guns, who stayed on his knees, then clawed Bandido’s face. MJF escaped the 21 Plex, went to ringside, and Bandido hit a tope on him.

There was back-and-forth action until MJF did the Macarena dance; Bandido matched it. MJF attempted a throw; Bandido got a two-count off a roll-up. MJF kicked out, then performed a shoulder breaker on Bandido and threw him into the turnbuckles, hitting his arm repeatedly.

Commentary highlighted this strategy. [c/db]

Bandido made a comeback with back and forth slaps and forearms, the crowd firmly behind him. MJF bit him, but Bandido executed a suplex after a struggling attempt to lift MJF.

Commentary has really highlighted Bandido’s success in 2025.

The action went to the outside as Bandido flew over the top rope. MJF climbed over the barricade and tried to escape, but Bandido performed a crossbody from the turnbuckle over the barricade. He landed on MJF, who stayed on the ground.

Back in the ring, Bandido did not land a 21 Plex. MJF nailed a Big Boot and attempted the Heat Seeker. He landed a slingshot cutter on Bandido from outside the ring.

[OVERRUN]

The shooting star press by Bandido was successful. MJF got up slowly towards the ropes, escaped the 21 Plex, and attempted a Code Red, which was unsuccessful. He then executed a small package pinning sequence with reversals, resulting in a two-count. Bandido landed the 21 Plex. MJF almost reached the ropes. MJF then applied the LeBell Lock. Bandido flipped off MJF and passed out. The ref called the match.

WINNER: MJF in 20:00 to retain the AEW World Title.

MJF grabbed the mic and said, “Cut my music. Bandido, when they said you were going to be a new world champion, I laughed. But wrestling you, it seemed very apparent they were right. Bandido, as much as it pained me to admit this, you were going to be a world champion one day in All Elite Wrestling. Which meant, unfortunately, I had to do this,” and then he smashed him with a belt.

MJF called for an unmasking; Brody King made the save. The show went off the air with Brody and Bandido in the ring.

FINAL ANALYSIS: Maximum Carnage delivered a fast-paced, well-told episode of professional wrestling. So many fan favorites appeared, with feuds expanding and new stories taking shape. AEW might consider how 8-person matches are presented, as their current camera setups make it nearly impossible to adequately capture the vibrance of the performances.