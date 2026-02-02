News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 5 Yrs Ago – WWE Royal Rumble post-show with callers and emailers on directions for Rumble match winners heading into WrestleMania and more (88 min.)

February 2, 2026

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years to an episode of the PWTorch Livecast’s “Wrestling Night in America” with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks who broke down, with callers and emailers, the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. Topics include Rhea Ripley’s future, potential triple threat matches at WrestleMania, pushing new stars, and more.

