AEW’S TOP PROMOS OF THE WEEK: Kenny Omega had the line-of-the-week, Will Ospreay is saying all the right things to get fans excited for his return

Kenny Omega and Swerve Strickland – Dynamite 2/11/26

Well, that escalated quickly, didn’t it? I really liked this showdown between these two Alphas, but man did they really ramp up this feud to a level I didn’t think it was going to go to. The reports coming out are that Kenny Omega won’t be at the Revolution PPV, so I guess they really needed to light a fuse under this rivalry to have the match this Wednesday on Dynamite. I would have liked a few weeks of these guys going at each other leading to a match at Revolution, but it doesn’t look like we will be getting that.

I thought Swerve did a good job in this segment and I liked his lines about Omega being a “False Prophet” and calling him out for his disappearing act of either being injured or suspended while Swerve was champion. They have to stop with the “EVP” stuff, though. Kenny has spent the last month-and-a-half explaining how he’s going to fight and earn his title shot, so it makes no sense for Swerve to bring up the fact he’s an EVP and trying to use that to get title shots. Please retire the term “EVP,” AEW.

I also really liked how Kenny flipped the script on Swerve by telling him he never called himself “The God of Professional Wrestling” and never deemed himself a “Prophet.” That is something the fans bestowed on him, and that he takes those beliefs as a huge responsibility.

I also thought Omega had the line of the night when he told Swerve that AEW may be his house, but it seems like “The lights are on in that house, but it seems like no one is home.” Just a killer line.

The post-match brawl was really a lot, and I was laughing at how intense it got. I’m excited, though, because we are getting Kenny Omega matches that I never thought we were ever going to get.

I also have no idea who is going to win. Are they going to slow down this Kenny run to try to stretch it to All In or are they going to have Swerve win to give him momentum into a possible springtime feud with MJF? If it were me, I think I would put Swerve over here. I’d have Kenny lose and have him come to the realization that he is not invincible and that this road back to the title isn’t going to be easy. Really get the fans behind him so when he does eventually become AEW World Champion again, it will mean that much more.

Will Ospreay – Dynamite 2/11/26

I’m adding this short return vignette because this is the second week in a row they’ve had a Will Ospreay return vignette and I think he may be coming back sooner than I thought. This return vignette got me fired the hell up. I am a massive Will Ospreay fan, and he is probably the wrestler I have loved the most since Shawn Michaels. I just really enjoy everything about him. He just reminds me of guys I grew up with in Boston.

“When I return, can I be the same? When I return, will they still be in my corner? When I return, does the assassin reclaim the air? When I return, I answer every single question?” I loved everything about this. Ospreay coming back is really going to shake up the AEW World Title picture and I’m really interested in how they are going to add him into the mix.

I’ve watched AEW long enough that I know they aren’t just going to throw him right into the title scene right away, especially after you just had three of your top stars in Hangman, Swerve, and Omega spend the last six weeks talking about how they were going to win matches and earn a shot. Fast-tracking Ospreay right to an AEW World Title match just wouldn’t make sense. I’m leaning towards wanting Omega to be the one to dethrone MJF at All In. I think the Omega run to the title could really be special if they can make it run all the way to All In.

I think an Ospreay “Can I still do this?” storyline would be great. Have him really work his way back up to being the aerial assassin. I mean these are all good problems to have for AEW. Other than Ospreay this has to be the healthiest the AEW main event scene has been in a long time (knock on wood). We are really in for a fun spring and summer with AEW.