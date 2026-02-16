FREE PODCAST 2/16 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: The Rock 2012 Hall of Fame, WM27 & WM28, Tough Enough vs. TUF, TNA PPV, Taker, Sting, Raw mysteries, Cole (104 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Feb. 9, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast featuring host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill, they discuss with live callers WrestleMania 28 announced for Miami and whether The Rock is the leading candidate as the 2012 Hall of Fame inductee, WrestleMania 27 match possibilities involving Undertaker, theories on why the 2/21/11 video could be Sting, where Sting could fit in in TNA, the WrestleMania guest host mystery likely being Rock, The Ultimate Fighter (Brock Lesnar) vs. Tough Enough (Steve Austin) this spring, TNA’s PPV this weekend, McNeill’s Live Events Center, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they take McNeill VIP Mailbag questions on potential WrestleMania celebrities, all-time best Raw TV matches, Shawn Michaels as a future Tough Enough trainer, and more.

