NXT TV RESULTS (2/17): Wells’s live report on Ethan Page vs. Shiloh Hill, Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan, four-way #1 contender tag match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 17, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

(1) LOLA VICE vs. KELANI JORDAN

Babyface Vice jumped Jordan before the bell; in fairness, Jordan has been pretty personal throughout this thing. Vice had the brief advantage in the ring, but Jordan absorbed some shots and then laid in some of her own and slowed things down. Jordan hit a body slam and went for a move on the mat, but Vice caught Jordan in a headscissors. Jordan flipped her body every way she could until she could finally wrench herself free, but Vice caught Jordan in an arm submission right after. Jordan managed a rollup to break.

Vice laid in a hard kick after a rope run and shook her stuff for a moment. She went to the other side for another kick. Jordan caught Vice in a suplex and covered for two. Jordan tried to stop Vice’s arm but she moved. Vice hit a stiff-looking pump kick and laid in a couple of knees to the midsection. Vice threw a hard right but sold the hand that Jordan has been attacking for the past couple of weeks. Action spilled outside and Jordan charged Vice into the steps and hit her with a knee there. Jordan exposed Vice’s hand, ripping off a brace, and charged it into the steps. Action went to split-screen as Jordan mocked Vice by holding up the brace. [c]

Vice took control out on the steps. She hit a backfist there, but it was with the bad hand so she couldn’t follow up. Back inside, Kelani went for a 450 splash but Vice caught her in a trap (though it didn’t go smoothly). Jordan took control by targeting the hand and she trapped Vice with her own submission, and got the tap.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 11:40.

(Wells’s Analysis: Decent match featuring two women likely near the main roster, as both were used in the Royal Rumble (though neither appearance was particularly long). I think Jordan’s about as ready as she’ll be for the main roster, although I’m sure they’d love her to take one last step forward on the mic. I’m simply not a huge believer in Vice’s upside, but she does get good crowd responses in NXT, and they’re going to work on her until they think she can make them money)

-Tony D’Angelo spoke in a pre-recorded segment filmed at night. He said he wasn’t surprised Cutler James stepped up first given his amateur background, but tonight, he starts taking everything from the group who took everything from him.

-Ricky Saints arrived in the parking lot (uh-oh!) and was jumped by Joe Hendry, following up on the happenings from last week. They were separated as the show went to commercial. [c]

-Backstage, Sarah Schreiber caught up with a guy in a hockey mask; even before any words were spoken, I figured it could only be Shiloh Hill. He was fired up about his North American Championship match tonight (as am I). Hank & Tank showed up and got fired up for him also. Hank & Tank couldn’t understand what Hill was saying because he’s an odd duck, but they laughed along, pretending to get it.

-A riled Joe Hendry stormed to the ring, sans smile, and asked for a mic. He said he’s here, and he’s not in a singing mood or a dancing mood, but he’s in a kicking Ricky Saints’ ass mood, so he asked for him to come out here.

Saints appeared on the perch, of course. He said this is the champ everyone wanted, who attacked him in the parking lot. He said he stole the championship from Saints but nobody’s talking about it. He said it doesn’t matter how good you are in wrestling anymore, because if you have a good song or dance, it covers everything up. He said we have a meme as champion. He said the title used to be held by a pro wrestler (himself) and now it’s held by a social media star. He said people relate to him because he’s a loser.

Hendry said Saints is here with his ego and opinions, but he’s here with facts, and he’s the champion, so it makes him the best in NXT. Saints said Hendry is the best at marketing, and everyone’s tied up in the Hendry hype. He said he’s the #1 guy here, though, because he’s gifted. He said Hendry has no style and he gives fake answers to things so he sounds like a champion, but the real answer is Ricky Saints. He said he’s worked too hard to elevate NXT to have Hendry ruin it for him. Hendry said if he wants to prove how good he is, he should get in the ring and not be a little bitch. Saints feigned heading to the ring, then said since Hendry is so much about marketing, how about they go on Saturday, March 7th at Vengeance Day? Hendry said he’s on, and everyone will still be chanting “We believe.”

-Vic promoted D’Angelo vs. James after the break. [c]

-In a pre-recorded segment, Izzi Dame watched Tatum Paxley’s video from last week. The Culling talked together and Dame said no matter which version of Paxley shows up at Vengeance Day, the story ends with Dame on top. Spears said he and Niko Vance will do their part tonight by winning the four-way. Vance got in some words as well, and surprisingly enough, he was pretty decent here after some rough outings and a lot where said nothing at all.

(2) TONY D’ANGELO vs. CUTLER JAMES (w/Dion Lennox)

D’Angelo is still being shot like a megastar and has the overwrought theme song to match. Let’s see if he’s stepping up in the ring.

D got a few shots in early but James used his impressive power to launch D into a corner. They exchanged big rights and D hit exploded out of a corner with a German suplex, then did the same in another. Spear by D’Angelo. Spinebuster finished.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 1:19.

Lennox attacked immediately after the match, but D’Angelo dumped him also. D charged Lennox into the steps, separated them, and the slammed Lennox so his leg was draped over the bottom half. D tried to charge the top half of the steps down on Lennox’s leg, but James yanked Lennox to safety.

(Wells’s Analysis: Nothing at all wrong with this squash (unless you’re Cutler James). The real test will be perhaps the Lennox match or another down the road, because Tony has historically been very dull in long-form matches. With that out of the way, the last three weeks have been just great booking of the man, and he’s held up his end of the bargain)

-Ethan Page was hyping up The Vanity Project but Myles Borne showed up. Page said he knew he’d show up. They had a tense scene that didn’t show the cards of the endgame here. Borne left, and Ricky Saints showed up. Ricky Smokes said it was weak what Joe Hendry did to him earlier, and the group all gassed each other up in their obnoxiously heelish ways.

-OTM, and then The Vanity Project, made their entrances ahead of the next match. [c]

-The Culling and finally Hank & Tank made their entrances.

(3) HANK & TANK vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. THE CULLING (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (w/Jackson Drake) – Fatal Four-way for #1 contendership to the NXT Tag Team Championships

Price & Spears opened things up. Price beat Spears around the ring, and the Vanity Project ducked a tag from Spears because they didn’t want to be in there with Price. Nima tagged in and continued the beatdown on Spears. Nima absorbed a chop and laid in rights. Smokes tagged himself in to face Nima, who battered him down immediately. Tank tagged himself in to face Smokes, beat him into the H&T corner, and Hank tagged in and hit a delayed body slam. Tank tagged back in and hit a big splash for two. Jackson Drake was shown getting nervous over the goings-on.

Niko Vance and Lucien Price tagged in next and sized each other up, selling the big-man meeting that may or may not work, because Vance so rarely is really featured. OTM dumped Hank, Tank, and The Culling, then launched the Vanity Project onto the pile and had full control heading into split-screen. OTM dominating almost everything before the break suggests they’re not winning, but it’s been a fun ride so far. [c]

Hank was dominating in the ring, but Tank was getting battered by the Culling outside it, so Hank charged out to lay them out. Vance fought off everyone for a minute as he’s clearly a priority this week between this hype segment and his semi-extended mic time earlier. Hank & Tank pancaked Vance, and shortly after OTM hit a tandem move on Vance and covered, but all five other guys made the save.

[HOUR TWO]

It broke down and all eight battled in the ring. All four babyfaces took all four heels up in a corner and they took turns hitting superplexes. There was an “NXT” chant, but…eh, it was just a few superplexes. Nobody seemed to kow who was legal as a bunch of guys battled, then took turns throwing each other out like it was a battle royal. Baylor rolled up Spears for two, and Spears hit his finisher on Baylor, but Drake broke it up by yanking Baylor to safety. A huge spot saw both babyface teams blow through the announce table, and Spears was laid out in the ring. Baylor, basically out on his feet, was pushed by Smokes onto Spears. An unconscious Baylor got the three count on Spears, which is definitely the best and funniest way for The Vanity Project to win a match like this. They get a shot at DarkState next week in a very strange dynamic.

WINNERS: The Vanity Project at 11:33.

(Wells’s Analysis: Even I’m surprised that I kind of liked this. These multi-man spotfests don’t usually land for me, but they told a good story of OTM being dominant before the break, and the back half prioritized Vanity Project getting lucky and being a little prickish on the way to a mostly-unearned victory. Good work by all men involved)

-In a promoted pre-taped segment, Keanu Carver talked about loving football in his youth because he got to hurt people and not get in trouble for it. He talked intensely into the screen in a strong segment.

-Backstage, Zaria went at Sol Ruca for stealing her title shot last week. Zaria said this had all been a one-sided friendship, and she was done being used and being done with the friendship. She told Ruca to go to hell. Zaria’s not exactly wrong here. [c]

-Vic promoted Ricky Saints appearing on Wild Cards next week.

-Fatal Influence made their entrance. Jacy said she was sure everyone thought she was going to complain about facing Sol Ruca next week, but it’s not like that. She said she was actually jealous of Sol Ruca. She said even though she comes out here and has amazing match after amazing match (ugh…that’s not supposed to be the goal of a real wrestler…), everyone thinks Sol Ruca is a bigger star.

Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid both went off about Ruca, who finally showed up. Ruca said no matter what she says about her, she can’t talk about her friendship with Zaria. Jayne mocked Ruca for not realizing earlier that she has to dump her best friends because there’s only room for one at the top. Lainey Reid amusingly shot a look over to Fallon Henley at that point. Ruca said Zaria doesn’t stand in the shadows, she stands on her own. She said next week, she’s going to snatch her soul and prove what Jayne already knows – Sol Ruca is better than Jacy Jayne.

Fatal Influence jumped Sol, and Zaria hit the ring. She told Fatal Influence to hold up Ruca, but it was a ruse, as she speared Henley, then slammed Reid. She ran off all three, then helped Ruca up and gave her a hug. CW’s clueless censor muted a chant, but it was literally “Zaria.” Fun to see they still have no idea what’s going on at any time.

-Backstage, Sean Legacy briefly talked with Eli Knight, but there was a cat-created ruckus in my house and I didn’t get to hear what it was about. I assume it was related to the Speed match. [c]