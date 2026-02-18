News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Parks on concern over WrestleMania line-up, Mystery Box, MJF-Brody King, Kit Wilson, Thekla, Yuta, Toni Storm, TNA (94 min.)

February 18, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

  • Can C.M. Punk and Finn Balor both benefit from their Elimination Chamber match?
  • Mailbag Topic: Can a stipulation elevate the potential Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania?
  • Does WWE have any other match to offer as the WWE Title match than a rerun of Drew vs. Cody? What options exist? Should they swing wildly and have Je’Von Evans win the Chamber to shake up the status quo? Should they expand to a Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way?
  • Mailbag Topic: What woman’s match could actually headline night 1 of WrestleMania? A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch? Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte or Rhea Ripley or other?
  • The Big Mystery Box in WWE – Chris Jericho or a WrestleMania mascot or what?
  • Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland on Dynamite
  • The MJF-Brody King saga from media coverage to anti-ICE chants to the booking of the feud to what’s next for Brody King?
  • Wheeler Yuta’s hair loss
  • Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Toni Storm’s next moves
  • TNA’s first month or so on AMC and how they shook things up without overhauling the roster
  • Mailbag Topic: Kit Wilson’s gimmick, why Greg doesn’t like it, and Wade’s case why it’s not really just a laughing matter (even if Kit pulls it off great).

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025