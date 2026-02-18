FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Parks on concern over WrestleMania line-up, Mystery Box, MJF-Brody King, Kit Wilson, Thekla, Yuta, Toni Storm, TNA (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:
- Can C.M. Punk and Finn Balor both benefit from their Elimination Chamber match?
- Mailbag Topic: Can a stipulation elevate the potential Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania?
- Does WWE have any other match to offer as the WWE Title match than a rerun of Drew vs. Cody? What options exist? Should they swing wildly and have Je’Von Evans win the Chamber to shake up the status quo? Should they expand to a Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way?
- Mailbag Topic: What woman’s match could actually headline night 1 of WrestleMania? A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch? Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte or Rhea Ripley or other?
- The Big Mystery Box in WWE – Chris Jericho or a WrestleMania mascot or what?
- Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland on Dynamite
- The MJF-Brody King saga from media coverage to anti-ICE chants to the booking of the feud to what’s next for Brody King?
- Wheeler Yuta’s hair loss
- Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Toni Storm’s next moves
- TNA’s first month or so on AMC and how they shook things up without overhauling the roster
- Mailbag Topic: Kit Wilson’s gimmick, why Greg doesn’t like it, and Wade’s case why it’s not really just a laughing matter (even if Kit pulls it off great).
