FREE PODCAST 2/17 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Parks on concern over WrestleMania line-up, Mystery Box, MJF-Brody King, Kit Wilson, Thekla, Yuta, Toni Storm, TNA (94 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host PWTorch columnist and PWTorch podcast host Greg Parks. They discuss these topics:

Can C.M. Punk and Finn Balor both benefit from their Elimination Chamber match?

Mailbag Topic: Can a stipulation elevate the potential Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania?

Does WWE have any other match to offer as the WWE Title match than a rerun of Drew vs. Cody? What options exist? Should they swing wildly and have Je’Von Evans win the Chamber to shake up the status quo? Should they expand to a Triple Threat or Fatal 4-Way?

Mailbag Topic: What woman’s match could actually headline night 1 of WrestleMania? A.J. Lee vs. Becky Lynch? Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte or Rhea Ripley or other?

The Big Mystery Box in WWE – Chris Jericho or a WrestleMania mascot or what?

Kenny Omega vs. Swerve Strickland on Dynamite

The MJF-Brody King saga from media coverage to anti-ICE chants to the booking of the feud to what’s next for Brody King?

Wheeler Yuta’s hair loss

Kris Statlander, Thekla, and Toni Storm’s next moves

TNA’s first month or so on AMC and how they shook things up without overhauling the roster

Mailbag Topic: Kit Wilson’s gimmick, why Greg doesn’t like it, and Wade’s case why it’s not really just a laughing matter (even if Kit pulls it off great).

