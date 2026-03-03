FREE PODCAST 3/2 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle & White discuss whether Roman-Punk went too far, Seth-Heyman, is Ripley-Jade legit, in defense of Danhaussen, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Joshua White and Paul Weigle to discuss whether C.M. Punk went too far at the end of their promo and whether the “real heat” vibe they’re going for will be more helpful than counterproductive. Also, is the Jade Cargill-Rhea Ripley social media war legit? (Wade answers.) Also, is Austin Theory getting better lately, is Danhaussen back on track after his over-the-top debut on Saturday, did A.J. Lee react to Becky Lynch in effectively, did Penta’s IC Title win feel it was more about The Judgment Day, and more with live caller and chat interactions throughout.

