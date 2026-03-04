Gunther: “I always kind of want to grow in the responsibility I can take on” in regards to next steps in his career

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Gunther says he wants to grow in responsibility he takes on when asked if he knows what he wants to achieve next in WWE.

“Yeah, but not in the sense of like I never had that list of ‘that’s what I want to achieve, I want to win this’ or whatever,” said Gunther during an appearence on the March 4 edition of the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?,” podcast with Cody Rhodes. “It’s more like, I don’t know, I always kind of want to grow in the responsibility I can take on, if that makes sense.

“I feel like that’s what kind of drives me, where it’s like, ‘Okay, I’ve mastered this very difficult situation. Okay, now I can master something even more difficult.’ I see it kind of like in that sense. And I guess in our world that automatically means like titles, big matches, and all of that.”

Rhodes asked Gunther during the interview if he believes he is the best wrestler in the world. Gunther said he didn’t know at first, but when Rhodes asked him again, Gunther said, “At least one of, It’s hard to say.”

Gunther is currently known as the Career Killer in WWE having retired Goldberg, John Cena, and A.J. Styles in the last calendar year. He most recently beat Styles’s former tag team partner, Dragon Kid, on the March 1 edition of Raw on Netflix.

Gunther does not currently have an opponent for WrestleMania yet, but there are rumors going around that the next wrestler he will retire is Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam this year with SummerSlam taking place in Lesnar’s home state of Minnesota. SummerSlam is set to take place at U.S. Bank Stadium on Aug. 1 and Aug. 2 this year.